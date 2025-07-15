Bible teacher, John MacArthur dies at 86

John MacArthur, the influential Bible teacher, pastor, and author, has died at the age of 86.

He passed away on Monday, July 14, shortly after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

His ministry, Grace to You, confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media.

“Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior,” the statement read. “This evening, his faith became sight.”

MacArthur had been battling several health challenges and had been largely absent from the pulpit since mid-2024.

In a video message to his congregation earlier this year, he said, “I realize I’m on the last lap,” and expressed gratitude for his decades of ministry.

He served as pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, for over 50 years.

He also led The Master’s Seminary and University, and was widely known for his commitment to Reformed theology.

MacArthur authored numerous books and reached millions through his long-running radio program, Grace to You.

Throughout his career, he was outspoken on controversial issues.

He criticized the charismatic movement, opposed women preaching, and defied COVID-19 restrictions on church gatherings.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Patricia, four children, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Theologian Owen Strachan paid tribute, calling him a “lion of faith” and urging prayers for his family, congregation, and all who were shaped by his ministry.

(CDI)