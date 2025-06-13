Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu concealed radio transmitter in household items — Witness tells Court

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was on Friday, told how the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, allegedly smuggled a radio transmitter into the country, concealing it within household items to evade detection.

Testifying as the fourth prosecution witness, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), identified only as Mr. DDD for security reasons, told the court that the transmitter was brought into Nigeria without declaration to the Nigerian Customs Service and was hidden at the residence of one Benjamin Madubougu in Ihiala, Anambra State.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), the witness said Kanu used the transmitter to incite violence and broadcast secessionist messages against the Nigerian state.

“The defendant used the radio to incite members of the public against the Federal Government. We obtained a search warrant, searched Benjamin’s residence, and recovered the transmitter along with other items including firearms, cartridges, Biafran currency, and Indian hemp”, the witness said.

The court also admitted in evidence a certified copy of the search warrant issued by the Ihiala Chief Magistrate Court on October 28, 2015. A video recording showing Kanu inspecting the smuggled transmitter was also tendered and admitted, despite initial objections by the defence team led by Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN).

In the video played in open court, Kanu was allegedly seen praising the transmitter as a “game changer” and referring to it as a “nuclear weapon” for Biafra and reportedly warned residents of the South-East not to defy IPOB’s sit-at-home order scheduled for May 31, 2021, threatening violence against violators.

According to the DSS witness, “From my investigation, the broadcast directly contributed to economic paralysis in the South-East, as it fueled the enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home order by its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

The prosecution tendered a flash drive containing 18 video clips and 16 radio broadcasts attributed to Kanu, which the court admitted in evidence.

Additionally, the statement of Benjamin Madubougu was presented to the court, wherein he admitted that Kanu did not provide any customs documentation for the imported transmitter.

The court also admitted a publication from Vanguard newspaper in which an alleged ESN member claimed that Kanu ordered the collection of 2,000 human heads for burial rites, although only 30 were reportedly obtained.

While the defence team objected to the admissibility of the newspaper article, the court admitted it along with a certificate of compliance.

The prosecution further applied for the court to inspect the container that housed the transmitter and other related items, currently held at the DSS facility in the Presidential Villa. The request was granted without opposition.

Presiding judge, Justice James Omotoso, ruled that the court would visit the DSS premises to inspect the container and adjourned further proceedings.

He emphasised that the court is duty-bound to examine all evidence thoroughly in pursuit of justice.

The matter is adjourned till June 18 for continuation of hearing.

Kanu is currently being prosecuted by the Federal Government on alleged charges, bordering on treason.

