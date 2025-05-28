Metro

Biafra Day: Suspected MASSOB member arrested in Anambra

Michael Ovat
IPOB

Ahead of the Biafra Day celebration slated to hold on May 30th, 2025 across the south-East region of Nigeria, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police Force, Nnewi, has arrested a suspected member of the proscribed Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Mr Friday Obeta aged 37 years for planning to enforce sit-at-home order in Anambra.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday, said the operatives also recovered one motorcycle, a branded t-shirt, and an operational Identification card of the proscribed organisation from the suspect.

He said the suspect confessed to being a member and an informant to the proscribed group and has made useful information that is aiding the investigation for the possible arrest of other gang members.

“To this end, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, charged the Operatives to intensify their onslaught operations, given the suspect’s confessions.”

He further urged them to step up surveillance operations to thwart any unlawful gathering in the State.

