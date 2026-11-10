Beyond projects: How Sasakawa, GIZ are building institutions to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector

Nigeria’s agricultural transformation drive is increasingly drawing attention to an important question: how can the country ensure that agricultural innovations introduced through development projects become lasting solutions for farmers rather than interventions that disappear when project funding ends?

For decades, agricultural development initiatives have focused largely on introducing improved technologies, distributing farm inputs, training farmers and promoting modern production practices.

While these interventions have contributed to agricultural development, the challenge of sustaining their impact through strong institutions, functional extension systems and effective knowledge-sharing mechanisms remains significant.

This challenge formed the central focus of the Strengthening Institutional Frameworks for Transformative Agricultural Systems in Nigeria (SIFTAS) project, an initiative implemented by Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) in partnership with the German development agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Implemented under GIZ’s Global Programme Sustainable Agricultural Systems and Policies (AgSys), the project sought to address one of the fundamental weaknesses in Nigeria’s agricultural development architecture: the gap between agricultural innovations and the institutions responsible for developing, teaching, disseminating and sustaining them.

At its close-out workshop, stakeholders from agricultural education, research, training and extension institutions reflected on the project’s achievements, with a common message emerging from their contributions: sustainable agricultural transformation requires more than innovative technologies; it requires institutions capable of keeping those innovations alive long after development partners have exited.

For GIZ-AgSys Project Manager, Alexis Brakhan, this institutional approach is central to Germany’s broader strategy for transforming agricultural and food systems.

He explained that the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) recognises that addressing food insecurity, climate change and environmental degradation requires a fundamental shift towards agricultural systems that are sustainable, climate-resilient, inclusive and environmentally responsible.

According to him, increasing agricultural productivity alone cannot address the complex challenges confronting food systems.

Investments in knowledge, education, training, institutional capacity and the dissemination of agricultural innovations are equally important.

“Lasting agricultural transformation cannot depend on projects alone. It requires institutions with the knowledge, capacities and ownership to continue developing, applying and sharing innovations over time,” Brakhan said.

That philosophy shaped the partnership between GIZ and Sasakawa Africa Association, which brought together universities, agricultural colleges, research institutions and government stakeholders to strengthen the integration of sustainable agricultural innovations into Nigeria’s agricultural education and extension systems.

Among the interventions supported through the project were the development of crop-specific agroforestry curricula and training materials for cassava, potato and rice, strengthening institutional and individual capacities, and integrating complementary agricultural innovations into existing teaching, training and extension programmes.

The significance of this approach lies in its potential to address a longstanding disconnect within the agricultural sector, where innovations developed by researchers do not always reach farmers in forms they can understand, adopt and sustain.

Research findings and improved agricultural practices can only deliver meaningful results when universities incorporate them into teaching, training institutions equip practitioners with relevant skills, and extension officers translate the knowledge into practical guidance for farming communities.

The Country Director of Sasakawa Africa Association, Dr Godwin Atser, believes that the future of Nigeria’s agricultural sector depends heavily on the strength of the institutions supporting it.

He argued that agricultural transformation cannot be achieved through technologies and innovations alone, stressing that effective policies, capable human resources, functional extension systems and sustained collaboration among government, research institutions, universities, development partners and the private sector are indispensable.

These institutional foundations, he noted, provide the channels through which innovations move from research laboratories and demonstration plots into the hands of millions of farmers.

Atser disclosed that the SIFTAS project had developed innovation bundles for cassava, potato and rice, describing them as important foundations for transforming Nigeria’s agricultural production systems.

The innovation bundles are particularly significant because they provide opportunities to integrate improved agricultural practices into institutional curricula and training programmes, ensuring that future agricultural professionals and extension workers acquire relevant knowledge.

He expressed satisfaction that universities and agricultural colleges participating in the initiative had committed to mainstreaming the innovation bundles into their curricula.

For Atser, however, the project’s real success should not be measured by the number of activities completed or training sessions conducted, but by the institutional changes achieved and the capacity of participating organisations to sustain and expand the interventions.

“The true measure of institutional strengthening is not simply what institutions can accomplish during the lifetime of a project, but what they are empowered to continue delivering long after the project has ended,” he said.

His position reflects the need for development interventions to move beyond short-term project outputs towards long-term institutional reforms capable of delivering sustainable agricultural outcomes.

Perhaps one of the clearest indications of how SIFTAS is translating its objectives into institutional practice comes from the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), which has begun incorporating some of the project’s agricultural innovations into its regular training programmes.

The Acting Executive Director of ARMTI, Mrs Fatigun Olufunmilayo Joyce, disclosed that the institute had trained more than 1,003 actors across the agricultural value chain between 2023 and 2026 through the integration of relevant agricultural knowledge products into its training curricula.

These include contract farming, the Cooperative Business School, the Farmers Field and Business School (FFBS) approach and other agricultural knowledge products supported through the GIZ and Sasakawa collaboration.

According to her, the interventions have contributed to improved understanding of organised market engagement and strengthened contractual relationships between actors in the cassava value chain, particularly farmers and processors.

“The significance of this achievement goes beyond the number of participants reached. The trainings have contributed to stronger understanding of organised market engagement and have supported the development of more contractual relationships with more processors in the cassava supply chain,” she said.

The development highlights an important dimension of agricultural transformation: improving production alone is insufficient without strengthening the commercial relationships that connect farmers to processors, buyers and other market participants.

Through contract farming and cooperative business approaches, agricultural value chain actors can develop more structured relationships, potentially improving market access and creating opportunities for more organised agricultural businesses.

Joyce explained that institutional mainstreaming involves more than including new subjects in training curricula. It requires competent facilitators, relevant learning materials, practical demonstration facilities, private sector participation and continuous support to ensure that acquired knowledge translates into real-life applications.

Another important development under the project is ARMTI’s commitment to integrating cassava agroforestry into its regular training programmes.

Joyce disclosed that the institute had commenced the establishment of learning sites on cassava agroforestry to provide practical demonstrations and experiential learning opportunities for participants.

She also revealed that the cassava agroforestry curriculum had been adapted for inclusion in ARMTI’s 2027 training programme.

This represents a transition from project-supported activities to institutional programming, allowing the institute to continue delivering the training as part of its regular responsibilities.

The approach is expected to promote better understanding of how trees and crops can be integrated into productive farming landscapes while encouraging more sustainable and climate-responsive agricultural practices.

Beyond the institute’s immediate activities, ARMTI also plans to extend the knowledge generated through SIFTAS to extension officers across its six regional training centres.

This is particularly important because extension officers remain critical links between research institutions, agricultural training organisations and farming communities.

By equipping them with practical knowledge and facilitation skills, the institute hopes to strengthen the dissemination of sustainable agricultural practices and expand their adoption among farmers.

Despite the achievements recorded, stakeholders acknowledge that sustaining the project’s outcomes will require deliberate commitments from participating institutions.

Joyce identified five priority areas that must guide the post-project phase.

The first is institutional ownership, which requires participating organisations to assign responsibilities for sustaining the innovations and incorporate relevant activities into their curricula, annual work plans and routine operations.

The second is investment in human resources and practical learning facilities, including trained lecturers, facilitators, demonstration sites and appropriate training materials.

The third is strengthening market and stakeholder linkages to ensure that approaches such as contract farming, cooperative business models and farmer field schools are connected to processors, buyers and financial service providers.

The fourth involves monitoring, evidence generation and learning, with institutions encouraged to measure not only the number of people trained but also changes in farming practices, market relationships and the application of acquired knowledge.

The fifth is collaboration and resource mobilisation among academic and training institutions, agricultural development programmes, research organisations, government agencies, private sector partners and development organisations.

Recognising the importance of this transition, Brakhan disclosed that a post-project Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Transition Framework had been developed, alongside the signing of memoranda of understanding, to support continued monitoring, documentation and knowledge exchange among participating institutions.

The framework is expected to provide a foundation for assessing progress and ensuring that lessons from the initiative inform future agricultural development interventions.

For Atser, the close-out of SIFTAS should not be interpreted as the end of the partnership but as an opportunity for participating institutions to consolidate the gains and expand the project’s impact.

He urged stakeholders to take ownership of the outcomes and integrate successful approaches into their institutional programmes and budgets.

Ultimately, the SIFTAS experience raises an important question about the future of agricultural development in Nigeria: can the country’s institutions move beyond participating in externally supported projects to independently sustaining and expanding successful agricultural innovations?

The commitments made by ARMTI and other participating institutions offer an encouraging starting point. However, their long-term success will depend on consistent funding, trained personnel, functional demonstration facilities, effective coordination and sustained engagement with farmers and private sector actors.

For Nigeria, where food security, climate resilience, farmers’ incomes and agricultural competitiveness remain critical development priorities, strengthening the institutions responsible for agricultural knowledge and innovation is not merely an administrative exercise. It is an investment in the future of the country’s food system.

As the SIFTAS project transitions from implementation to institutional ownership, its enduring legacy will ultimately be determined not by the number of workshops held or curricula developed, but by how effectively the innovations for cassava, potato and rice translate into improved agricultural practices and better opportunities for farmers.

The real transformation, therefore, begins after project closure, when institutions take responsibility for turning innovations into lasting agricultural solutions.