Beyond forgetfulness (Part 2): Stages, science, and the human story of dementia

Last week in this column, we began a journey into understanding dementia. We looked at what dementia really is, how it differs from ordinary forgetfulness, the different types such as Alzheimer’s, vascular, Lewy body, and frontotemporal dementia, and the risk factors that make some people more vulnerable. We also emphasized that dementia is not just an “old age thing” but a serious brain condition that can affect anyone, touching families and communities in deep and painful ways.

This week, we continue the conversation because it is still World Alzheimer’s Month, and today, September 21st, is globally recognised as World Alzheimer’s Day, a time the world comes together to raise awareness and challenge stigma around this condition.

It often starts quietly. A father misplaces his glasses more often than usual. A mother forgets the names of her grandchildren, brushing it off with a laugh. A husband who once managed the family’s finances with ease now struggles with simple calculations. At first, families hope it’s just stress, tiredness, or “old age.” But as the lapses deepen into confusion, repeated questions, or getting lost in familiar places, a silent fear grows: could this be dementia?

This is the stage where many families find themselves caught between denial and uncertainty. They want to believe their loved one is fine, yet something feels wrong. Seeking medical help becomes the turning point, because diagnosing dementia is not as simple as a blood test or an X-ray. Doctors often begin with careful conversations, listening to the stories of memory lapses, personality shifts, or difficulties with daily tasks. They may use cognitive tests that ask the person to remember words, draw a clock, or follow instructions. Sometimes, brain scans are used to rule out stroke, tumor, or other causes of confusion. Blood tests can also check for conditions like thyroid problems or vitamin deficiencies that may mimic dementia.

Why is this important? Because an early and accurate diagnosis allows families to understand what is happening and prepare for the journey ahead. It reduces blame, because sometimes relatives mistake dementia symptoms for stubbornness, laziness, or even witchcraft. Knowing it is a medical condition brings relief, clarity, and compassion.

Dementia does not remain the same; it unfolds in stages. In the early or mild stage, a person may still live independently but struggles with memory, losing track of dates, misplacing items, or forgetting recent conversations. They may still appear “normal” to outsiders, but close family notices the gaps. As dementia progresses to the moderate stage, daily life becomes more challenging. Dressing, cooking, managing money, or even remembering familiar routes may become difficult. Personality changes may surface, a gentle grandmother may become irritable, suspicious, or withdrawn. For families, this is often the hardest stage, because the person they love seems to be slipping away in both memory and character.

In the severe or late stage, independence is almost entirely lost. The person may no longer recognize family members, lose the ability to speak, or even struggle to eat and walk. At this stage, full-time care is needed, and caregivers often experience emotional, physical, and financial strain. Yet even here, moments of connection, through a touch, a song, or a smile can remind us that the person is still there, deserving of dignity and love.

Behind these changes in behavior and memory, something is happening deep inside the brain. Scientists have discovered that in Alzheimer’s disease, two abnormal proteins play a major role: amyloid plaques and tau tangles. Imagine the brain as a busy city, where billions of nerve cells (neurons) talk to each other through highways of connections. For memory and thinking to work smoothly, these highways must remain clear.

Amyloid plaques form when a sticky protein fragment, called beta-amyloid, clumps together outside the brain cells. Normally, the brain cleans away waste proteins every night during deep sleep. But when this process fails, beta-amyloid builds up like stubborn dirt clogging a drain. Over time, these sticky clumps form plaques that block communication between brain cells, leading to confusion and memory loss.

Tau protein, on the other hand, lives inside the brain cells. Its normal job is to keep the cell’s transport system stable, like rails that guide nutrients and information. But in dementia, tau becomes twisted into tangles, collapsing the transport system inside the cells. Without proper flow, the brain cells weaken and eventually die.

Together, amyloid plaques and tau tangles spread across the brain like weeds overtaking a garden. They begin in areas responsible for memory, such as the hippocampus, then move to regions controlling language, reasoning, and movement. This is why dementia is progressive, it worsens over time as more cells are damaged and die.

But here is something important: while amyloid and tau are central to Alzheimer’s, they are not the only story. Vascular dementia arises from poor blood flow; Lewy body dementia from yet another protein called alpha-synuclein; and frontotemporal dementia from damage in the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes. What they all share is the destruction of brain networks that support memory, identity, and independence.

For families, this science is not just biology, it is a way of understanding that dementia is not stubbornness or punishment. It is the result of physical changes in the brain that no one chooses. Knowing this can help caregivers replace frustration with patience, and judgment with empathy.

Caring for someone with dementia is not easy. It often demands sacrifices, time, money, sleep, and even the caregiver’s health. In many Nigerian homes, there are no formal support systems, so the burden falls entirely on family members. Spouses, children, and even grandchildren step into roles of daily care, often with little guidance. This is why awareness is so crucial.

If communities understand dementia, they can support caregivers instead of isolating them. Simple acts of kindness such as a neighbor offering to sit with the person, a church group visiting, or a workplace allowing flexibility can ease the journey.

Next week, we will conclude this series by exploring what real care and support mean, practical strategies, hope for treatment, and how communities can stand together against stigma. Stay with me. This is still Alzheimer’s Month, and the journey of awareness continues.

