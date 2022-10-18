Beware of fake study, job opportunities in Cyprus, FG warns Nigerians

As the rate of Nigerians travelling abroad for greener pastures continues to increase on a daily basis, the Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a warning to Nigerians targeting the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to be wary of fake admissions and unverifiable job opportunities in that country.

The warning was contained in a travel advisory signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca K. Omayuli.

According to the Ministry, many young Nigerians have become stranded in the country after falling prey to agents advertising unverifiable study and job opportunities in that territory.

The Ministry, however, enjoined Nigerians seeking admission into any Northern Cyprus tertiary institution to alongside their parents/guardians make necessary research and findings about their choice of school in the country before commencing the application process.

The statement which was dated October 17, 2022 reads in full:

“The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to the clandestine activities of unscrupulous elements parading themselves as agents and deceiving unsuspecting young Nigerians into believing that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, provides easy access to ‘greener pastures’ for studies and jobs opportunities.

“This has led to an alarming influx of Nigerians into the territory in recent times. The resultant effect, being an unprecedented increase in consular cases of stranded young Nigerians in TRNC.

“The general public is advised to be on the alert in order to guard against these so-called agents in Nigeria or elsewhere peddling admissions and the existence of unverifiable job opportunities in the TRNC.

“It is advisable that students and their parents/guardians carry out due diligence checks on any so-called university or tertiary institution before application for admission is made.

“It is also instructive to be forewarned against deceptive advertising of job opportunities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

It will be recalled that The Nigerian Tribune had earlier in August 2022, reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) cautioned students against going to Northern Cyprus for studies as a result of the killings of Nigerian students in the country.