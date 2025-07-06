BEWARE: ADC could be dark horse of 2027, but… —Stakeholders

•PDP leaders say party not afraid of ADC, ready to unseat APC •Coalition bound to fail —APC chieftains The ongoing debate about the capacity of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) intensifies at the weekend with some stakeholders joining the fray. Some of the stakeholders on the development believed the ADC could be the dark horse in the 2027 elections and repeat the feat of APD during the 2015 elections. Speaking with Sunday Tribune, President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, said the ADC could spring a surprise if some careful measures are taken by the proponents, just as he addressed the claims by critics that the coalition’s adoption of the ADC is a case of old wine in new bottle. According to him, “critics who assert that the coalition adopting the African Democratic Congress represents “old wine in a new bottle” highlight concerns about the persistence of entrenched political interests and ideologies within the coalition. “This perspective suggests that despite a rebranding effort, the fundamental challenges of governance, accountability, and representation remain unaddressed. “However, one could argue that the ADC’s formation signifies an attempt to unify diverse voices and foster a more inclusive political landscape. Ultimately, the effectiveness of this coalition will depend on its ability to implement innovative policies and engage meaningfully with the electorate, transcending past failures.” On the prospects of the ADC coalition as many of the stakeholders have always been part of the ruling elite before some became opposition leaders, Shettima declared: “The prospects of the ADC coalition, comprising stakeholders who have historically been part of the ruling elite, present a complex interplay of opportunity and challenge. “On one hand, their entrenched connections within the political landscape may afford them a nuanced understanding of governance and policy-making, potentially enabling them to navigate the intricacies of coalition politics effectively. “This familiarity can enhance their ability to attract disenchanted voters seeking alternatives to traditional power structures. “However, the coalition’s past affiliations with the ruling elite may also engender skepticism among the electorate, who might perceive them as perpetuating a status quo rather than offering genuine reform. “To overcome this hurdle, the ADC must articulate a compelling vision that resonates with the aspirations of a populace increasingly disillusioned by political machinations. “By emphasizing transparency, accountability, and a commitment to grassroots engagement, the coalition could redefine its narrative and foster a sense of renewed hope. Ultimately, the success of the ADC will hinge on its ability to reconcile its historical ties with a forward-looking agenda that prioritizes the needs and voices of the citizens it seeks to represent.” Dissecting the ADC adoption as a preferred platform to contest the 2027 elections, a constitutional lawyer, pro-democracy and rights activist, Wale Ogunade, described those politicians “who jumped into the ADC as a bunch of old wine, who are trying to squeeze themselves into an old bottle too because ADC is not a new party. “It has been there and it has never proved its mettle, just buying time and space waiting for the opportunity that some people will be interested and getting in to them now for relevance, using the little goodwill that they have.’ “But be that as it may, the ADC is not a formidable party as it is and don’t forget that it can’t go anywhere. So, ADC is equally an old bottle accommodating old wine in terms of these old politicians. “We have seen their best; I don’t know what they want to offer. I do not want to mention names; all of them that are coming anew have all been tested but not trusted. They have held offices but have not delivered. They have been involved but their involvement has led to chaos, cries and pains, all over. One of them was assigned to manage the privatization of Nigerian assets, we all know what happened. “Some of them have been governors, ministers and their ministries have not done anything to make Nigeria better. Some of them are governors. And I know one in the South-West, who went through pothole-ridden roads during his tenure. “If they say they want to rescue Nigeria, have they rescued themselves first? Are they loyal to the people or they are mere opportunists,’ he queried. Ogunade added: “The prospects of the coalition is as bleak as the stakeholders themselves because they are a bunch of rejected politicians; that is why they are running up and down to contest an election under a new platform. “If you come together under a skewed coalition, they are going to scatter very soon. Because some of them want to be president, they won’t concede to each other. “Their coming into the ADC did not follow due process. So, the foundation of their coming together into the ADC is wrong and faulty and if the foundation is wrong, there is nothing that their righteous person would do,” Ogunade said. But for an elder statesman and leader of The Patriots, Dr Akin Fapounda, the issue about the those political leaders that have served in various capacities over the years, he said, may have purged themselves of sins against the people. “Despite all the misgivings and doubts about the latest developments in the political space, Nigeria has lost its soul. There are so many problems facing the country. The political class is utterly responsible for the situation. Whether we like it or not, we are not going to get angels from Mars to come and solve the problems. “Perhaps, we may have suffered enough; the political class may have seen that what we are having now is not sustainable. I’m a spiritual person. Moses that led the Israelites out of Egypt was a murderer but he was still chosen to do good to bring Israel out of Egypt. The popular Saul we had in the Bible was a tax collector that was so oppressive and wicked to the Jews. But he also came up and became Paul. “That’s the foundation of human society. We cannot get angels to do right. We can only be optimistic now that this set of people who have been so wicked to Nigerians may have seen the light. Somebody like one of the leaders; ordinarily, one should not have trust and faith in a person like him.” PDP not afraid of coalition Meanwhile, the National Vice-Chairman (South-West) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ajisafe Toyese, and former Zonal Chairman of the party (South-West), Eddy Olafeso, have said the party is fully united and can mount a formidable challenge against President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election. In separate interviews with Sunday Tribune, the PDP leaders expressed optimism that the worst is behind the party. Toyese said all stakeholders have started working together after party leaders unanimously reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary at its recent NEC meeting. “We have started working together. The people who were against Anyanwu did not do it out of self-interest; they opposed him based on party interest. Once we were able to convince them that Anyanwu would toe the party line by being loyal to the party, they allowed his reinstatement,” Toyese said. Addressing the coalition of opposition leaders under the ADC, the PDP chieftain said the party leaders will not abandon their party for the coalition. “It would be very absurd for PDP members—who have a strong party brand, sitting governors and senators—to abandon the PDP and go join a coalition,” he said. On his part, Olafeso, who is also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), said the party will look at the full ramifications of aligning with the coalition and collectively decide who they will work with for the 2027 general election. On the threat of destabilising forces within the party, he said the party will not hesitate to enforce discipline when necessary, according to its constitution. "If we discover at any point, as we settle down and stabilise the party, that someone is working against us, Section 53 of the party constitution is very clear. The party will have to do what it has to do [in terms of discipline]," the former PDP zonal chairman for south-west added.