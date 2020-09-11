Better welfare package for doctors in kogi ― Govt

KOGI State government on Friday says it has a better welfare package for medical doctors in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu made this known on Friday in a press statement.

He noted that while Kogi State is not the only state that is yet to implement the new Salary Structure for Doctors, the plan has been put in place to be integrated into the budget proposal for 2021 which will greatly improve the remuneration for Doctors in the State and will surpass that of many other States.

His words, “While it is on record that only 7 states in the Federation have fully adopted the Revised CONMESS of 2014, we find it important to make the following clarification.

“Even before the strike action we have held meetings with the Association of Resident Doctors and we have agreed on what we needed to do to improve remuneration for our Doctors.

“We are indeed proud of them as they have been very resilient and hardworking, and showed uncanny cooperation during the critical time of the Covid-19 pandemic, contributing immensely to our ability to shield our dear state from the pandemic.

“In light of this, His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello has directed that the new Salary Structure (Revised CONMESS 2014) be implemented in Kogi State with effect from the month of September 2020).

“The New Direction Administration of His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello has already commenced massive Health Sector upgrade in terms of infrastructural development, and this will be complemented by human resource development as well, through improved welfare package and capacity building for all Health workers.

