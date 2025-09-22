Better Nigeria project unveiled in FCT for peaceful coexistence

A group, House 2 House Initiative of Nigeria has unveiled an agenda to redirect the mindset of the citizens on the need for a better Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling in Abuja over the weekend, the convener Mr. Robert Swem said the plan is to promote ideals that will unite Nigerians across the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He explained that the citizens, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, and political affiliations should be concerned with narratives that will project the good things about the country, and not to portray Nigeria in a bad light before other countries of the world.

According to him, the group is a non-partisan organisation that is dedicated to working with government at all levels in building one indivisible country for the good of all.

Swem said the young people that constitute over 60 per cent of the country’s population must be encouraged not to give up on Nigeria.

The convener, pledged that the project will counter the pervasive sense of despair, and correct the negative perceptions through sustained push for unity, peace, togetherness, and prosperity.

Swem noted that, “House 2 House project is an initiative that will galvanize support and reawaken the consciousness of all Nigerians to the need of a peaceful coexistence.

“We are a non -partisan organisation that is dedicated to the building of one indivisible country for the good of all.

“We are keen on harnessing homogeneous opinions on issues that affect our common good and lend support towards the success of the country.

“House 2 House is willing to collaborate with governments at all levels, international & local development partners, and other civil society organisations in propagating ideals that we believe have value addition to the lives of Nigerians as well as our micro communities.

“We are available for genuine engagements that will deepen trust, confidence and nationalism. We have established our presence in the 36 states and FCT Abuja, to facilitate strategic partnerships with willing states and various interest groups,” Swem said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE