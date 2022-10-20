Better days ahead for Nigerian Christian pilgrims as Air Peace may soon commence direct flights to Israel

Nigerian travellers, particularly Christian pilgrims yearning for seamless and direct flights between Nigeria and Israel, will soon heave a sigh of relief as Air Peace is set to commence operations between the two countries.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Reverend Dr Yakubu Pam, hinted this while playing host to the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Michael Freeman and the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who both visited his office.

The news that Nigerians should expect the launch of direct flights between Nigeria and Israel by the end of November 2022 was corroborated by the Air Peace CEO who stated that Air Peace was desirous of kicking off direct flight operations to Israel.

According to Reverend Pam, “Having a direct flight to Israel by a Nigerian airline will curtail the issue of high expenditure and reduce abscondment. Our joy is that our own person, a Nigerian, will be the first to have this opportunity to airlift pilgrims directly to Israel.”

While expressing gratitude to the Israeli Ambassador for considering it imperative to pay a courtesy visit to NCPC for the first time, barely nine months after assuming office, Reverend Pam said, “We are very humble to receive you here in your capacity as one who represents the entire country of Israel in Nigeria.”

Pam commended the Ambassador for his zeal and doggedness in charting a way forward for Christian Pilgrimage and also applauded the Air Peace Chairman for his national humanitarian interventions.

Reacting, the Israeli Ambassador thanked the NCPC boss for all his efforts in advancing the cause of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria even as he expressed his delight in working with the NCPC saying, “We have a true partnership to grow together.”