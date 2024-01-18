The National Movement for the Defense of Democracy and Good Governance (NMDDGG), on Thursday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider suspending and investigating any of his cabinet member accused of fraud.

This is contained in a brief released by the convener, Goddie Akpama, prior to a planned press conference in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

According to the statement, the President should consider probing former Governor of Zamfara State and current Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, just like he did with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had last week, said it would revisit the N70 billion allegations involving Matawalle.

The statement reads in part: “While we commend the expeditious actions taken against Dr. Betta Edu, our esteemed mentor, in response to allegations totaling N583 million, we are confounded by the continued tenure of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, facing staggering money laundering allegations exceeding N70 billion, without undergoing the requisite investigations.

“This glaring inconsistency raises fundamental questions about the principles of impartiality and justice that should be the bedrock of our nation.

“We urgently call upon President Bola Tinubu to forthwith suspend Bello Matawalle as Minister, and we unequivocally demand the EFCC to reinitiate the investigation into the grave allegations against him.

“The disconcerting reality is that our daughter faces repercussions for a comparatively trivial sum, while Bello Matawalle enjoys unhindered freedom despite facing monumental accusations. This exposes a disturbing pattern of gender bias and selective application of justice against women actively engaged in politics.

“In response, we declare our intention to march from this location to formally submit a petition, emphasizing our insistence on equal treatment before the law.”

