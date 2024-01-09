The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, reaffirmed its commitment and support for the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade.

The group expressed its support in a statement issued and signed by the National Organising Secretary of the group, Kole Omololu, urged President Bola Tinubu to show determination and resolve to address the critical issue of corruption.

Afenifere who called onTinubu to initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, saying the investigation should be conducted without any interference or bias to ensure a fair and just process.

The statement read: “As an organisation deeply committed to the progress and well-being of our nation, we are ready to provide our support in the battle against corruption.

“We strongly believe that eradicating corruption is essential for creating an environment that promotes sustainable development, equal opportunities, and social justice for all Nigerians”

Afenifere however, said, “we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reaffirm his dedication, along with his government, to the growth and advancement of Nigeria.

“As the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, President Tinubu must show the determination and resolve to address the critical issue of corruption, which has plagued our beloved country for far too long.

“Corruption remains a significant barrier to our nation’s development and hampers our collective aspirations. It is imperative that we confront this issue directly and foster a society where corruption has no room to thrive”

“We firmly believe that adopting a zero-tolerance approach to corruption is vital in achieving this goal.

“Given recent revelations regarding alleged corruption within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we urge the President to initiate a thorough investigation into these allegations.

“It is crucial to meticulously examine every aspect of the ministry’s financial transactions to ensure transparency and accountability” the group stated

Afenifere however, called for “a comprehensive investigation into the financial transactions associated with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as a forensic audit of the ministry and the companies involved in the excessively inflated consultancy’s verification fees.

“Afenifere raises concerns about the expenditure of almost N4billion solely for verifying beneficiaries and questions how much money will be left to be disbursed to the verified beneficiaries. from the limited resources of the country.

“We firmly believe that no one should be exempt from this investigation, as the government under President Tinubu’s leadership must set an example and demonstrate unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance.

“Furthermore, we emphasize the importance of conducting this investigation without any interference or bias, ensuring a fair and just process.

“The Nigerian people have entrusted President Tinubu with their confidence, and it is his responsibility to uphold that trust by demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE