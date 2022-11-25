BetKing hosts viewing party for 2022 FIFA World Cup begins opening

BetKing recently hosted an exclusive watch party in celebration of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The event which was held on Sunday, 20th November at The Green House, Ikoyi, saw stakeholders within the BetKing ecosystem including customers, agents and media come together to celebrate the shared love and passion for the game.

Guests were treated to a delightful experience and enjoyed the thrill of the game as they watched the opening ceremony and the match between Qatar and Ecuador. With BetKing’s theme for this year’s World cup being #FeelItBetOnIt, guests also had the opportunity to place live bets on the match and participate in a rewarding raffle draw with prizes including a Smart TV, smartphones and exclusive BetKing FIFA 2022 merchandise were won.

“Nigerians are united by their love of football, and we are excited to celebrate the start of the World Cup with our partners and customers, who are the essence of our business. We have amazing offers specially curated for both our offline and online customers during the World Cup season that can turn the excitement of a play into a genuine victory.

During this period, we anticipate deepening our relationship with our customers and partners through the several watch parties we have planned”, said Oludare Kafar, Head of BTL Marketing for BetKing Nigeria.

Across the entire period of the global football tournament (November 20th – December 18th, 2022), BetKing aims to reward its customers with several prizes worth over 400 million Naira. This includes an all-expense paid trip for 12 lucky customers & agents, millions in betting credits to customers and thousands of other consolation prizes ranging from TVs, smartphones, generators & BetKing merchandise.

The #FeelItBetOnIt promo is open to both new and existing BetKing customers. To qualify, punters are required to place a bet with a minimum of N500 on an accumulator with at least 5 selections at 1.20 odds per selection. BetKing stays committed to setting the standards for sports entertainment in Africa by giving trusted and quality services to its customers.

