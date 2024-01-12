BetKing Nigeria, a house-hold name in the sports betting industry expresses support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they gear up for the thrilling challenge of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Managing Director, BetKing Nigeria, Gossy Ukanwoke expressed the company’s passion, stating, “Our commitment to the Super Eagles is unyielding, a belief in their triumph and a celebration of Nigerian football.”

Emphasising the commitment of the Super Eagles to secure victory at the Africa Cup of Nations once again, a decade after their last triumph in South Africa, heightens the intensity of BetKing backing. The Super Eagles are housed in Group A, alongside host nation Ivory Coast, Guinea- Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

As anticipation builds for AFCON 2024, BetKing stands resolutely behind the national team. Ukanwoke underscored the significance of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in nurturing football talent and steering the Super Eagles towards triumph. “The NFF plays a pivotal role, and we are resolute in our support for them and the Super Eagles in their relentless pursuit of victory,” Ukanwoke affirmed.

BetKing, renowned for its dedication to sports development, extends its dynamic support behind the scenes, beyond the ordinary spectatorship. Ukanwoke added, “Our commitment to sports goes beyond the commonplace. We believe in actively supporting events that showcase the diversity and resilience of athletes, as exemplified in our participation in the National Sports Festival held in Delta State 2022 and the National Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Ogun State respectively.

With this dynamic and resolute support, BetKing aims to not only contribute but stand as an unwavering pillar in the journey toward national pride and success for the Super Eagles in the upcoming AFCON 2024.

