BetKing has successfully donated food items to over 1,000 families in four states across the country.

The donations, made to provide relief to underprivileged and vulnerable communities, are part of the second edition of the BetKing Cares initiative – an annual CSR drive launched by the company to impact the everyday lives of people in the communities where they operate and beyond.

Starting four weeks ago, this year’s BetKing Cares edition has been implemented in key states, including Osun, Ekiti, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Enugu, Kano, Benue, and Abia.

The successful completion of the food drive follows a prior medical outreach that impacted more than 5,000 beneficiaries, focusing on driving occupational and maternal health, as well as general health and wellness.

Commenting on this initiative, Gossy Ukanwoke, the Managing Director of KingMakers, expressed the company’s deep-rooted belief in the importance of giving back to society.

He said, “At BetKing, we recognise that success goes beyond financial gains. It lies in our ability to positively impact the lives of those around us.

We firmly believe that every person, regardless of their circumstances, deserves access to basic necessities such as food and sustenance.”

“As a socially responsible organisation, we have a moral obligation to contribute towards alleviating hunger and supporting the less privileged.

By launching this nationwide food drive, we aim to provide sustenance to those who are in dire need, especially during these challenging times,” Ukanwoke said.

As a company rooted in sports entertainment, BetKing recognizes the power of its platform to inspire positive change.

With a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company has consistently sought opportunities to give back and uplift communities in meaningful ways, as it remains poised to revolutionise sports entertainment in Africa by delivering trusted and high-quality services to customers.

