One of the frontline Speakership aspirants for the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu, has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the new Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, and Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Hon. Betara, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, in a congratulatory message he personally signed, described the Speaker as a true democrat whose service to humanity will continue to foster a good working relationship with the executive and the legislature.

He noted that President Tinubu could not have made a better choice for a Chief of Staff than Gbajabiamila owing to his wealth of legislative experience, administrative acumen and loyalty.

While felicitating with the Speaker, he prayed Allah to continue to grant him wisdom and protection to contribute his quota to the development of the country.

“My earnest desire is to work with the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to bring about the desired Renewed Hope Nigerians yearn for.

“I am indeed glad that my president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as a true democrat will also work with the legislature to provide dividends of democracy to the populace. For me, the choice of Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will work in harmony with the legislature and the country at large irrespective of tribe and religion to bring about the dividends of democracy in our country.”

Hon. Betara also commended the appointment of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, describing him as a reliable compatriot who will serve his fatherland in honesty.

Hon. Betara also felicitated with the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa state, Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

He prayed Almighty Allah’s divine wisdom, protection and good health for him to contribute his quota to national development.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE