Bet on Nigeria, Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a heartfelt appeal to Nigerians (both home and abroad) to renew their confidence in the country, urging them to “Bet on Nigeria” despite current challenges.
Speaking in a recent national address posted on his verified X handle, the President emphasised that the nation’s journey, though difficult, is far from over — and its success is still within reach.
His words; “Nigeria will succeed. Lift Nigeria. Believe in Nigeria. Put Nigeria First. Bet on Nigeria”.
In related development, Tinubu also proposed that Nigeria should be a nation of producers rather than just being consumers.
He stated this in his Independence Day address to Nigerians on Wednesday, saying that it was time for the country to shift from being a consuming nation to a producing one.
“Let us be a nation of producers, not just consumers. Let us farm our land and build factories to process our produce. Let us patronise Made-in-Nigeria goods. I say Nigeria first,” Tinubu declared.
The president explained that reforms like removing fuel subsidies and unifying foreign exchange rates were tough but necessary to reset the economy.
