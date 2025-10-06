Bestselling author, Dame Jilly Cooper, dies at 88

English author and journalist Dame Jilly Cooper, best known for her Rutshire Chronicles series, has died at the age of 88.

Cooper, whose work transformed modern popular fiction, passed away unexpectedly after a fall.

Her children, Felix and Emily, confirmed her death in a statement, describing it as “a complete shock.”

They wrote, “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.

“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Dame Jilly became one of Britain’s most recognised and widely read writers.

Her stories, filled with humour and sharp social insight, explored love, class, rivalry, and ambition within English society.

Her celebrated Rutshire Chronicles, beginning with Riders (1985), introduced the memorable Rupert Campbell-Black a charming yet self-centred showjumper who became a symbol of the indulgent 1980s. The series, including Rivals, Polo, and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous, cemented her reputation as one of the UK’s bestselling authors.

Her long-time agent, Felicity Blunt, praised her as “a woman who has defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over fifty years ago.”

Blunt said, “Jilly will undoubtedly be best remembered for her chart-topping Rutshire Chronicles and their havoc-making and handsome show-jumping hero Rupert Campbell-Black.

“You wouldn’t expect books categorised as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time, but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility. Her plots were both intricate and gutsy, spiked with sharp observations and wicked humour.”

Blunt added that Dame Jilly’s greatest strength was her warmth and humanity: “She wrote, she said, simply ‘to add to the sum of human happiness.’ In this regard, as a writer she was and remains unbeatable.”

In her later years, Dame Jilly’s work reached new audiences through adaptations like Disney+’s Rivals, where she served as executive producer.

“Her suggestions for story and dialogue inevitably layered and enriched the scripts,” said Blunt. “Her presence on set was a joy for cast and crew alike.”

She is survived by her children, Felix and Emily.

(Metro UK)

