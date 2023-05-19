On the evening of May 18th, a multitude of celebrities and influencers came together for AMVCA’s cultural day, showcasing an array of traditional attire in anticipation of the upcoming award show on Saturday.

While a portion of attendees embraced the theme and adhered to it, others missed the mark.

Below is our compilation of the most and least fashionable outfits on display.

Liqourose

Liquorose mesmerized everyone with her stunning appearance in a traditional Benin aso-oke. The way she styled it evoked images of a radiant northern bride, exuding sheer elegance and beauty.

Elozonam

Elozonam exuded regality in his striking blue aso-oke agbada. However, there was a minor flaw that caught our attention: the choice of monk strap shoes didn’t quite complement the overall look.

Yemi Cregx





Yemi showcased sheer magnificence in a long agbada of vibrant crimson-red hue. The addition of fur on his shoulders bestowed upon him an aura fit for a royal figure. The remarkable length of the agbada further added to its allure and charm.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini effortlessly embodied the essence of a Northern belle through her resplendent Fulani traditional attire. Her impeccable makeup and skillfully applied face painting complemented her overall look to perfection, enhancing the authenticity of her portrayal. It was a flawless representation that truly captivated our admiration.

Venita Akpofure

Venita’s dress was an absolute delight, featuring a harmonious blend of peach and gold that exuded elegance. While we couldn’t help but ponder the possibility of beads adorning her hair, it’s worth noting that the Urhobo culture holds a special affinity for the gele, and Venita effortlessly pulled off the look with grace. Her impeccable sense of style earned her the well-deserved title of “Best Dressed” at the event.

Worst dressed

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet’s outfit diverged from the traditional theme, lacking the expected elements. The presence of a bead accent on the side further added to the perplexity surrounding her ensemble.

Doyinsola David

The aso-oke fabric appeared rigid and ill-fitted, failing to complement her body and silhouette.

Kanaga Jr

The advice given to Kanaga, suggesting that resembling a masquerade was a favourable choice, did not appear to have his best intentions in mind. The ensemble noticeably improved in aesthetics once he decided to remove the mask.

Sandra Essiene

Sandra’s outfit seemed to be overly extravagant, crossing the line of excess. Additionally, the presence of thick black feathers evoked an association with a vulture, which was not particularly favourable.

