Best tourist destinations in the world to celebrate the Christmas holiday

Christmas, an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily (but not exclusively) on December 25th each year.

Christmas is celebrated in some capacity by nearly every country in the world and billions of people across the globe.

Christmas is both a religious and a cultural/secular holiday, incorporating not only the birth of Christ but also many nonreligious traditions such as gift-giving, the decoration of trees, gathering with loved ones, and a general sentiment of peace and good will.

While the majority of Christians celebrate Christmas on December 24 (Christmas Eve) and/or December 25 (Christmas Day), these are not universally agreed-upon dates. This is because Christian denominations follow two different calendars.

There are different destinations in the world where Christmas is seen as a big deal and these destinations are often great tourist destinations during the Christmas holiday.

Discussed in this article are 10 tourist destinations in the world that you can visit if you intend on having a great time during the next Christmas holiday.

1. Bethlehem, West Bank

If you intend on going on a vacation during the Christmas holiday, a visit to Bethlehem, Christ’s birthplace is a sure way to have a memorable celebration.

Bethlehem is one of the best places to spend Christmas holidays.

The mere thought of Christmas celebration on Manger Square and in the Old City can fill the visitors with a heavenly dynamism.

The festival of Christmas becomes more incredible when you celebrate it at St. Catherine’s Church’s midnight mass of Bethlehem.

2. London, England

Christmas in London is simply a fun filled experience that allows you come across glittering Christmas lights and ice skating to traditional markets and Christmas shows.

You get the opportunity to explore the gorgeous Oxford Street Christmas lights shimmering in the skies above the world-famous shopping district or Christmas concerts happening in different parts of London.





Christmas shopping in London allows you come across the best Christmas treats, cool fashion boutiques and gorgeous bookshops of the city.

To meet Santa, you can visit ZSL London Zoo, WWT London Wetland Centre, Rainforest Café and Royal Albert Hall.

3. Lapland, Finland

If you love seeing Santa everywhere on this lovely occasion of Christ birth, the Arctic Circle of Finland is a place to go.

The joyful man in his red and white attire is the most admired resident of this city.

You can follow him in reindeer-dotted forests and observe his elves preparing the toys.

The city creates a fantastic world and if you love to celebrate a white Christmas, it is the perfect place to go.

Being one of the topmost Christmas destinations, Lapland features an amazing ‘Santa Park’ that can be your fun place.

4. New York City, USA

Christmas plays a really important role in this Empire State as a number of films have already revealed it.

With Christmas lights, tasteless muzak, light dusting of snow, the city turns into a destination celebrating one of the best Christmas of the world.

Visitors are awed with the tallest Christmas tree in the world at the Rockefeller Centre and ice skating beneath it.

There is an excellent shop window displaying things in the most desired way.

5. The Vatican, Italy

The beautiful Vatican City remains attractive all through the year, but the month of December is really magical there.

It witnesses extra beats with roasted clichés sold on every corner and the city is flooded with wonderful scenes.

Vatican City on Christmas Eve attracts a good number of pilgrims and Midnight Mass in St Peter’s Basilica and ensures them a day to remember.

To make your Christmas Eve more special, visit the city that is one among the best Christmas destinations of the world.

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is another great location for Christmas celebrations in the world.

The tale of Santa Claus (locally called Sinterklaas) is strongly told in the Dutch capital, where every house from 16th and 17th-century is adorned with sparkling lights in early December.

To make Christmas more special for you, stay here till New Year’s Eve and enjoy champagne and fireworks in Dam Square or the Nieuwmarkt.

Additionally, don’t miss joining the locals for the celebration.

7. Munich, Germany

Munich is one of the most picturesque Christmas destinations in the world.

Winter in Munich simply means a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree in the Marienplatz over two dozen Christmas markets.

Another great thing to enjoy here is mulled wine and gingerbread served on a tram crossing the old city.

On your visit to Munich, don’t miss enjoying the live holiday music on the balcony of the town hall. It’s really fun to be here.

8. Tallinn, Estonia

The capital city of Estonia is recognized for its superb Christmas spirit.

The city is sprinkled with snow and lanterns lighten up after dark to glorify the cobblestone streets.

The first Christmas tree of the world was erected there in 1441 and today, the legendary tree in Town Hall Square of the city still holds an important position.

The tree is surrounded by little huts selling a number of handicrafts, snow sculptures, Estonian food and drink, and a small zoo.

A Christmas holiday in Tallinn is going to be simply fun.

9. Hong Kong, China

The most amazing city of East Asia doesn’t let Christmas holiday pass without a flourishing Christmas celebration.

If you are looking for nearby Christmas holiday destinations, Hong Kong is one of the best places to go.

Beautifully decked up shop fronts, lights hanging from the skyscrapers and Christmas music blasts from speakers all around the city make it the ultimate place to go for Christmas holiday.

10. Edinburgh, Scotland

The capital city of Scotland, Edinburgh is a historically cosmopolitan and cultured city and among the best Christmas holiday destinations in the world.

It enjoys a wonderfully striking setting with a series of dead volcanoes and rocky crags rising from the usually flat landscape of the Lothians.

Christmas in Edinburgh is celebrated in style and allows you to enjoy a lot on your Christmas vacation.

These tourist destinations are great places to visit if you intend on making your Christmas vacation a memorable and fun-filled one.

