Best of Nollywood Awards: Fayemi promises to host best edition

The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Governor John Kayode Fayemi has promised to host the best edition ever of the much-anticipated Best of Nollywood Awards, scheduled to hold on December 5 at the Reverend Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He said this recently while addressing the organisers of the annual pan-Nigeria travelling awards geared toward rewarding excellence of practitioners in the Nigerian film industry during the year in review.

Also speaking on the 2020 BON Awards, which is currently in its 12th year, the founder and convener of BON, Seun Oloketuyi also described the 2020 BON journey as one ordained by God.

“By every indication, the fact that Best of Nollywood Awards is holding this year is a miracle. It has been a challenging year for everyone, and filmmakers, actors, stakeholders in the movie industry were not left out. But even in the face of all that, I see this edition as the miracle edition made possible by God; the invaluable support of the Ekiti State government; Value Jet Airlines, one of our principal supporters; Lush Hair, and all those who yearly make the awards credible, and a reality.

Tope Ajijola of Value Jet Airlines, also speaking on the awards, revealed that Value Jet would be transporting guests via charter on a Value Jet aircraft for the awards.

Primed to host the event are the duo of social media sensation, Debo Macaroni and Nollywood actress, Tana Adelana.

Expected at the event are personalities like His Excellency, Governor Fayemi; wife of the governor of Ekiti, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; star actress, Joke Silva; Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare; comedian cum media personality, Gbenga Adeyinka; and media mogul, Dele Momodu.

Others include actor par excellence, Segun Arinze; head of the jury for BON, Niran Adedokun; Teju Ajayi; Hon Shina Peller; Director-General, Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre; Femi Akintunde Johnson; ValueJet representative, Temitope Ajijola among others.

Movies like Elevator Baby, Sugar Rush, The Sessions, Wede, This Lady Called Life, and Living In Bondage(Breaking Free) have been nominated in the movie of the year category. Other categories include Director of the year, Best kiss in a movie, most promising actor of the year, movie with the best sound among others.

Among actors nominated in several categories are Timini Egbuson, Adesuwa Etomi, Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, JKA Swanky, Abisola Adebayo, Eyinna Nwigwe and Toyin Abraham.