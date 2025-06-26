Best Global Universities: See The Universities Topping The Rank In Africa

The U.S. News and World Report recently released the 2025-2026 ranking of Universities across the globe and the African continent wasn’t left out.

These universities have been evaluated and ranked based on their research performance and their ratings by members of the academic community around the world and in the region.

Discussed in this article are the top 15 global best universities in Africa.

1. University of Cape Town, South Africa

With a global score of 68.2, the University of Cape Town (UCT) tops the list of the best global universities in Africa.

UCT is a public research university established in 1829 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is South Africa’s oldest university, and is one of Africa’s leading teaching and research institutions.

2. Cairo University, Egypt

Next on the list is Cairo University in Egypt.

With a global score of 61.1, Cairo University, which is Egypt’s premier public university is the second global best university in Africa.

Its main campus is in Giza, immediately across the Nile from Cairo and it was founded on 21 December 1908 after being housed in various parts of Cairo.

3. University of Witwatersrand, South Africa

With a score of 60.2, the University of Witwatersrand is the third best global university in Africa.

Commonly known as Wits University or Wits, it is a multi-campus public research university situated in the northern areas of central Johannesburg, South Africa.

Founded in 1896 as the South African School of Mines in Kimberley, it is the third oldest South African university in continuous operation.

4. Al Azhar University, Egypt

Al-Azhar University in Egypt ranks fourth in the list of best global universities in Africa.

It is a public university in Cairo, Egypt, Egypt’s oldest degree-granting university and is known as one of the most prestigious universities for Islamic learning.

Founded in 970 or 972 AD by the Fatimid Caliphate, today it is the chief centre of Arabic literature and Islamic learning in the world.

5. Mansoura University, Egypt

Mansoura University is next on the list with a global score of 58.9.

It was founded in 1972 in Mansoura city, Egypt and it is in the middle of the Nile Delta. It is one of the biggest Egyptian universities and has contributed much to the cultural and scientific life in Mansoura and Egypt.

READ ALSO: Top 10 oldest universities in Nigeria

6. Zagazig University, Egypt

Sixth on the list is Zagazig University with a score of 58.5.

It is a public university which began as a branch of Ain Shams University in 1970.

On April 14, 1974, it gained independence through a decree, becoming a standalone institution with six faculties that it had retained from its time as a branch university.

7. University of Johannesburg, South Africa

University of Johannesburg is the seventh global best university in Africa according to the U.S. News and World Report.

Commonly known as UJ, the University of Johannesburg is a public university located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It was established on 1st January, 2005 as the result of a merger between the Rand Afrikaans University (RAU), the Technikon Witwatersrand (TWR) and the Soweto and East Rand campuses of Vista University.

8. Stellenbosch University, South Africa

Next on the list is Stellenbosch University with a score of 58.2.

Stellenbosch University (SU) is a public research university located in Stellenbosch, a town in the Western Cape province of South Africa. Stellenbosch is the oldest university in South Africa and the oldest extant university in Sub-Saharan Africa, which received full university status in 1918.

9. University of Lagos, Nigeria

Ninth on the list of global best universities in Africa is the University of Lagos.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a public research university located in Lagos, Nigeria, which was founded in 1962. UNILAG is one of the first generation universities in Nigeria and is ranked among the top universities in Africa in major education publications.

10. Ain Shams University, Egypt

Tenth on the list is Ain Shams University in Egypt.

Founded in 1950, it is the third-oldest non-sectarian native public Egyptian university. It provides education at the undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate levels.

11. Alexandria University, Egypt and University of Ibadan, Nigeria

In a tie on the eleventh position of the best global universities in Africa is Alexandria University, Egypt and the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

Alexandria University is one of the largest universities in Egypt, and the third university established after Cairo University and the American University in Cairo while the University of Ibadan, (UI) established in 1948 is the first University in Nigeria. The University, which took off with academic programmes in Arts, Science and Medicine, is now a comprehensive citadel of learning with academic programmes in seventeen faculties.

12. University of Kwazulu Natal, South Africa

Boasting multiple campuses, University of Kwazulu Natal (UKZN), a residential, teaching and research-led university located in the picturesque province of KwaZulu-Natal is the twelfth on the list with a global score of 54.7.

It was formed on 1st January, 2004 after the merger between the University of Natal and the University of Durban-Westville.

13. Assiut University, Egypt

Assiut University is next with a score of 54.6.

It is a university located in Assiut, Egypt.

Set up in 1957, Assiut University was Upper Egypt’s first university and is located approximately 375 km south of Cairo. It is one of Egypt’s largest universities comprising 16 faculties and three institutes.

14. University of Pretoria, South Africa

Fourteenth on the global best universities in Africa is the University of Pretoria.

Established in 1908, the University of Pretoria (UP) is one of Africa’s top universities and the largest contact university in South Africa. It is a multi-campus public research university in Pretoria, the administrative and de facto capital of South Africa.

15. Tanta University, Egypt

Last on the top fifteen global best universities in Africa is Tanta University in Egypt.

Tanta University was first established in 1962, as a branch of the University of Alexandria. It only had a faculty of medicine and then in 1972, became an independent university called the University of the Middle Delta, complete with a faculty of medicine, faculty of science, faculty of agriculture and faculty of education. It finally became Tanta University in 1973.