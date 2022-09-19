Besitz Group announces resignation of HR manager, Adebanji

The management of the Besitz Group has announced the resignation of Mr Israel Adebanji as the head of the Besitz Group Limited.

The management in a statement issued on Monday described Adebanji as a founding executive of the company and as well expressed gratitude for his services during his engagements with the company.

The statement reads “We want to inform the public that Mr Isreal Adebanji, head of HR and founding member at Besitz Group Limited, no longer occupies this position in the company.

“Mr Isreal Adebanji was a founding executive of the company who was essential to the operations, and we are especially grateful to him for his service.

“The entire Besitz Group Team wishes him the best in his future endeavours as he has moved on to focus on new projects.

“Please note that from, 19th of September, 2022, Mr Isreal Adebanji does not have the capacity to represent Besitz Group in any agreement. Consequently, any ongoing or intended negotiations made with him on behalf of the company would not be recognised by the firm.

“Kindly reach out to contact@besitzgroup.com for further clarifications.”