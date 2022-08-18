BESDA: Oyo hints on mainstreaming non-formal learners into formal schools

The Oyo State Government has said it is excited by the news that some non-formal learners, under the Intensive Literacy Programme of Better Education Service Delivery for All programme (BESDA) have been mainstreamed into formal schools.

Speaking during a verification tour of the 21 Local Government Areas implementing BESDA in Oyo State, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran applauded the new development.

He said it is the kind of testimonial for both the teachers and the government, as the learners have been assessed before enrolling on formal schools.

“This is a big plus for us in Oyo State. It shows that BESDA is working for us. Though we do not have the actual figure yet, some non-formal learning centres we visited in certain local governments affirmed that some of their learners have been mainstreamed,” Adeniran boasted.

Dr Adeniran said it is the aim of the Oyo State Government that the majority of the learners undergoing non-formal education, gain admission into primary schools.

Adeniran thanked the teachers, who work to teach the students basic education, adding that their roles have bridged the gap between the non-formal learners and children in the formal learning centres.

The OYOSUBEB Boss added that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration is leaving no stone unturned in reducing the out-of-school menace to the barest minimum in Oyo State.

In her comments, the BESDA Consultant for Oyo State, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, who also monitored the verification exercise in some Local Government Areas, commended the impressive turn-out of BESDA in Oyo State.

She applauded the Oyo State Government, through the BESDA Technical Committee, noting that the success of the programme is also her main aim.

Speaking in Irepo Local Government, Kishi, the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Irepo, Comrade Hassan Ajibola applauded the doggedness of the BESDA team, led by Dr Adeniran.

He noted that the success of the BESDA Programme was made easy through their honesty and commitment to the course.

The NUT leader, therefore, appealed to the Oyo State Government to consider incorporating the BESDA teachers into the mainstream teaching service.

The Chairman who led a team of BESDA Technical Committee members on the verification exercise visited St. Paul’s Anglican School, Odo-Ona, South-West LGA; Community Primary School II, Airport, Ona-Ara LGA; Community Primary School II, Ojimi-Ayinde, Ido LGA; C&S School II, Ayete, Ibarapa North LGA; Baptist Basic School III, Igangan, Ibarapa North LGA; Islamic Mission Primary School, Bode, Ibadan South-East LGA.

Other BESDA implementing schools visited were St. David’s Basic School, Akingbehin, Olorunda-Aba, Lagelu LGA; St. Stephen Basic School, Araromi, Ajobo, Akinyele LGA; LA Pry School, Oke-Esa, Iseyin; Nawair-Ud-Deen Basic School, Otu, Itesiwaju LGA; Macedonia Community Primary School, Idi-ero Saki; LA Pry School, Igboho; LA School II, Sabo, Oyo, Atiba LGA.





Also visited were Nomadic Pry School, Gaa-Okenla, Kishi, Irepo LGA; CPS Ayepe, Oriire LGA; Baptist Basic School, Osupa, Ogbomoso North LGA; Methodist Pry School, Oke-Ado, Surulere; Baptist Basic School, Ile-Abu, Ogo-Oluwa LGA.

