BEPU commends troops for clearing terrorist hideouts in Birnin Gwari forests

Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) has commended the gallant security personnel and volunteer security groups for the dislodgement of terrorists’ enclaves in Birnin-Gwari adjoining forests of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai, on Thursday, noted that “Troops along with local volunteers have cleared bandits/terrorist hideout around Kuriga/Manini general area in Birnin Gwari LGA.

He also stressed that in the process six female victims kidnapped from Birnin Gwari, Kuriga, Gyam and Bagoma towns” were rescued.

“The Union is indeed elated by the success recorded this week by the Joint security taskforce in many parts of Kaduna State and neighbouring states, where terrorists have been boldly killing, abducting and maiming innocent and unarmed citizens.

“BEPU, therefore, encourages our security personnel to sustain the onslaught against these terrorists to their hideouts in the forests, particularly Kuduru forests as well as Kuzomani, Kamuku and Kwalakwangi areas in Birnin-Gwari Local government area.”

He said the union has always believed that the Nigerian security personnel has all the capabilities of neutralising any threat seriously and decisively.

While urging our citizens to be vigilant and volunteer useful and credible information to security agencies, “we commend the commitment of Kaduna State Government in the renewed vigour towards engaging and calling the Federal Government to eliminate terrorists from their hideouts.”

