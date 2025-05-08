Benue, Zamfara govs snub Reps’ summons amid crisis

Benue and Zamfara governors, Hyacinth Alia and Dauda Lawal, respectively, snubbed a House of Representatives Public Petitions Committee summons over the ongoing political crises in their states.

The committee had summoned both governors and their state assembly leadership after a petition alleged illegal suspension of lawmakers in both states, rendering the assemblies unable to function.

The petitioners, represented by Enhenseken Samoe, legal representative of the civil society group Guardians of Rule of Law and Democracy, are urging the National Assembly to invoke its constitutional powers to take over the legislative functions of the affected state assemblies under Section 11 of the 1999 Constitution.

They claim the governors orchestrated the suspension of lawmakers, citing Court of Appeal and Federal High Court rulings that no House of Assembly has jurisdiction to suspend a sitting member for over 14 days.

In Zamfara, a parallel assembly has emerged, with two lawmakers, Bilyaminu Moriki and Bashar Gummi, each claiming the Speaker’s position.

The crisis began in February 2024 with the suspension of four APC and six PDP members for allegedly holding an illegal plenary.

The suspended lawmakers expressed frustration over the governors’ stance, saying they were informed that neither the governors nor the assemblies would appear before the committee.

The Benue State House of Assembly suspended 13 lawmakers for three months for opposing the removal of Chief Judge Maurice Ikpambese, accused of gross misconduct and corruption.

The committee’s work hit a procedural snag due to concerns over the petition’s legitimacy, and it adjourned to May 14, 2025, for further action.

The absence of summoned individuals won’t halt the committee’s work, but due process must be followed, especially if the House intends to invoke Section 11 to take over state legislative duties.

