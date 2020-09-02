Benue youths urge National Assembly members to reject water resources bill

A group under the auspices of “Benue Youth Forum’ on Wednesday called on the National Assembly to reject the Water Resources Bill.

President of the organisation, Terrence Kuanum, made the call during a press conference in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Kuanum called on Nigerians to rise and resist what he described as “the devilishly land-grabbing bill intended to convert water and river banks for the use of Fulani cows.”

The group leader threatened that any attempt to pass the bill which he described as ‘obnoxious’ will be greeted with spontaneous negative reactions across the country.

He said, “We call on the National Assembly to reject the controversial Water Resources Bill and save the name of the hallowed red and green chambers from a descent into disrepute.

“We expect Senators and House of Representatives members who have a good conscience to stage a walk-out from any sitting that favours passage of the Water Resources bill,” Kuanum said.

“We are convinced that the Federal Government is putting the unity of Nigeria in jeopardy if it continues to push this Ruga settlements project either expressly or implicitly.

“Nigerians have vowed never to surrender their lands for Ruga in whatever veil it is introduced. We advise that the Buhari administration should allow the people to have their way.

“The National Water Resources Bill is a well-orchestrated plot to turn Nigerians to slaves in their own country.

On the allegation that Governor Samuel Ortom had chased Fulani herdsmen away from Benue to promote his own cattle business, Kuanum said the allegation was senseless and absurd, stressing, “nothing could be farther from the truth.”

He urged Nigerians to ignore the smear campaign orchestrated by Middle Belt Conscience Group against Governor Ortom for challenging the “obnoxious National Resources Water Bill.”

