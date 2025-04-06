killings in Benue, Mob burn monarch's palace, LG election petition relocation, Police posts in troubled community, Over 300 militias, Benue LG poll, scholarship to 300 Benue students, Gunmen kill lawyer, Gunmen kidnap group leader, Benue Kwande axis
Benue: Youths commend Operation Whirl Stroke, other security agencies

Kazeem Biriowo

Youths from Apa Local Government Area of Benue State have commended the Commander and troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and other security agencies for their ongoing massive kinetic operations in the area. The operations aim to eliminate crime and restore peace in the council and its surroundings.

Operating under the umbrella of Apa Youths Progressive Vanguard, the young men and women based their commendation on the significant arrests of suspected kidnappers, cultists, and other criminals who have been disturbing the peace and security of the council.

In a statement signed by the National President, Mr. John Odaudu, and National Secretary, Sunday Ebo, the youth group expressed regret over the death of Ochowechi Ernest Owoicho, who investigations revealed was suspected to be the leader of a deadly cult group in the council.

The youth vanguard further clarified that based on independent findings, Ernest, who was a sickle cell patient, did not show signs of torture during interrogation by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke.

“Our independent investigation at the council’s General Hospital did not suggest any torture or physical abuse leading to Ernest’s death, contrary to narratives being spread in some quarters,” the statement reads.

The group urged the general public to remain calm amidst the ongoing military actions, emphasizing that these operations strictly adhere to rules of engagement in armed conflicts.

They reiterated that the successful arrests of kidnappers, cultists, and other criminals indicate the precision and determination of the troops in securing the Apa area.

The statement continued: “We have observed attempts by a few individuals to undermine the military through unfounded allegations of human rights abuses, including the alleged killing of a youth (Ernest).

“We affirm that Operation Whirl Stroke adheres strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP), rules of engagement, and other manuals issued by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in carrying out operations.

“We call on all residents of Apa, young and old, to support our troops whose efforts have yielded positive results in maintaining security and safety.”

The group tasked the Apa Local Government Chairman, Comrade Adams Ochega Ogwola, to provide necessary assistance, including mobilizing human intelligence (HUMINT), to ensure the ongoing operation’s success.

“We urge the council chairman, as the chief security officer of Apa Local Government, to intensify efforts in combating cultism and enhancing security across communities within Apa council,” the statement concluded.

