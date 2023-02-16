Johnson Babajide

Benue State University, Makurdi is to confer honorary doctorate degrees on prominent Nigerians include; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Senior Pastor of Dunamis, Pastor Paul Enenche.

Others include; His Gracious Majesty, King Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Chief Christopher Chuka Erdodu, for Doctor of Commercial and Prince Arthur Eze for Doctor of Business Administration.

A total of 23,060 students comprised of Bachelor’s Degrees 20,815, Postgraduate Diplomas 494, Masters’s Degrees 1,605 and PhD Degrees 146 will be graduating.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joe Tor Iorapuu, stated this during the pre-convocation press briefing at the school’s Senate Chambers, on Thursday,

Professor Iorapuu said the combined convocation was tagged “BSU at 30: Boundless Years of Academic Growth” and will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

He said the institution had recorded tremendous achievements since he came on board on and expressed delight that of the 12 academic programmes lined for accreditation, 11 have been fully accredited.

“We are hopeful the proposed Bachelor of Pharmacy programme will come on stream from the 2020/2023 academic session. We are expecting Architecture, Geology, Building and Special Education programmes to follow,” he added.

He said during the period under review, BSU graduated the 8th set of 44 medical doctors on the 13th of June, 2022 in addition to other infrastructural developments.

The VC noted that despite the tremendous achievements recorded by the school, the university is challenged by a myriad of problems including massive encroachment of BSU land death of students due to herdsmen attacks on Benue communities

