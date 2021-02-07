Benue State Government has said that it is spending N96 million to rehabilitate some roads in some parts of the state.

The State Commissioner for Works/Transport, Engr Alexander Shaapera, who disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi at the weekend warned contractors handling road projects in the state to live up to expectation or have their contracts revoked.

He said that any contractor who defaults in contract agreement will not only have the contract revoked but will also be made to refund the mobilisation fees paid to them.

Shaapera said the amount will be expended on the maintenance of roads in Makurdi, the State capital and other towns like Gboko and otukpo.

He explained that N49 million will be expended on rehabilitation of township roads while another N47 million will be used for repair of roads at the industrial layout located along Makurdi- Naka road and Modern Market road.

Shaapera lamented that the volume of traffic on township roads have made them to experience fatigue and hence, the need for the ongoing rehabilitation works.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Benue to expend N96m on road rehabilitation

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Benue to expend N96m on road rehabilitation