Benue SUBEB chairman, education commissioner visit pupils injured in Ukum school explosion

The Executive Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Grace Adagba, in the company of the Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr Margaret Adamu, on Thursday, visited pupils of LGEA Primary School, Ater, in Ukum Local Government Area, who were involved in an explosion on the school premises.

Speaking during the visit to St. Anthony’s Hospital, Zaki-Biam, Adagba explained that the delegation was there to assess the condition of the affected pupils, as well as the level of damage to the school.

In a statement signed by the SUBEB information officer, Emmanuella Akese, Dr Adagba assured that immediate steps would be taken to commence repairs on the school facility.

“These children are very dear to us and to the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Alia. We are here to ensure that their situation improves and that they are taking back to school as soon as possible,” she stated.

On her part, Adamu appreciated the Chairman of Ukum Local Government Council, Hon. Modi Jonathan, for his prompt intervention in ensuring the well-being of the children.

She also commended the management of St. Anthony’s Hospital for providing timely medical attention and expressed hope in God for the pupils’ speedy recovery.

Earlier, Hon. Modi Jonathan disclosed that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the source of the explosion, while explaining that he was away on official assignment when the incident occurred, but immediately directed that the victims be taken to a good hospital for urgent treatment.

He further revealed that three of the victims were already set to be discharged, while one with a severe eye injury would be referred to Makurdi for specialised care.

The Managing Director of St. Anthony’s Hospital, Rev. Sr. Susan Tonguve (SON), confirmed that the children had been stabilised, with only one still facing a serious eye challenge.

She assured that the hospital was doing everything possible to treat them effectively.

Responding on behalf of the parents of the affected children, Mr Mnzungwega Yongo, appreciated the Benue State Government for responding immediately to the situation.

Also, on the visit team, the Director General of Special Projects, Benue State, Professor Akpen, expressed plans to visit the affected school to assess the extent of damage and initiate plans for repairs.

The Executive Chairman, SUBEB, the Commissioner and team cleared all medical bills of the affected pupils and later paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Chairman of Ukum Local Government Council, as well as the Ukum Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) office.

Other notable personalities on the visit team were Permanent Secretary, Basic Education, Mrs Bibiana Tyoishi, Board Secretary SUBEB, Dr Joseph Jande, Director Monitoring and Evaluation SUBEB, Comrade Patricia Gbuuga, Director, Social Mobilisation SUBEB, Comrade Kingley Ingyulan and Desk Officer Security SUBEB, Jeremiah Mtsenga.

