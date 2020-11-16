Benue strange illness is Yellow Fever ― Government

Benue State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Ngunna Adingi on Monday said the strange illness that claimed 20 lives in part of the state is yellow fever.

The State Government had raised the alarm of strange illness in Okpeilo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo local government area of the state which earlier claimed 17 people and death toll later climbed to 20.

Mrs Adingi stated this when she briefed journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting.

According to the commissioner, the result of samples collected and sent to National Reference Laboratory which came out shown that the disease is yellow fever.

Mrs Adingi said that the State Government had resolved to vaccinate the people of the council area and neighboring local governments.

Mrs Adingi said, “The results from which they got the test, we found out that people actually died from yellow fever.

“Our appeal to the people of Ogbadibo is that they should make themselves available for vaccination because the governor has said that people be vaccinated not only in Ogbadigbo but also the close- by council areas such as Okpokwu and Ado local government areas.

