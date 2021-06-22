Benue state has about 2,000 traditional rulers ― Ortom’s aide

Benue State Government, on Tuesday, said it has close to 2,000 traditional rulers in the twenty-three local government areas of the state.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kenneth Achabo disclosed this.

The Special Adviser said that it is the responsibility of the local government areas to cater and maintain the palaces of the royal fathers.

Achabo said that through the local government areas, 82 vehicles have been procured for second and third class chiefs to ease their movement.

He said, “Benue State has close to 2,000 traditional rulers on the local government payroll, you can imagine how cumbersome is that, not only that, we pay for maintenance of their palaces too.

“We have also bought 46 vehicles for third class and 36 vehicles for second class chiefs, this has greatly enhanced their movement and respect among their subjects.”

The special adviser who also lamented the incessant attacks on communities by herdsmen in the state said it had reduced the internally generated revenue ought to accrue to the state.

Achabo said that most of the local government areas are battling with Internally Displaced Persons occasioned by herdsmen invasion and refugees.

Achabo recalled some local government areas that are bedevilled with herdsmen invasion to include, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer West, Ukum, while stressed that Kwande and Ado had both IDPs and refugees.

According to him, “these have greatly hampered our IGR.”

He, however, said that the Joint Allocation Committee, (JAC) in the state had come together and appointed a consultant to collect tenement rate in all the local governments and was optimistic that there would be an improvement from what it used to be.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Benue state has about 2,000 traditional rulers

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Benue state has about 2,000 traditional rulers