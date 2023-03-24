Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

A house of assembly member elected for the Gboko-West state constituency, Mr Aondona Dajoh was on Thursday night, attacked in Gboko by some hoodlums.

Source said that the hoodlums ambushed the newly elected members of the assembly when he was driving home.

He was said to have escaped unhurt but his vehicle was burnt to ashes.

The source added that the Assembly member-elect was attacked by an unknown person at Gyado Junction in Gboko Local Government Area of the state on Thursday evening.

“The attackers came in their numbers and descended on him but he abandoned his car and ran for his life,” the source said.

The State Command, spokesperson Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.

Anene said, in a text message “Attack on Hon. Aondona Dajoh is confirmed. Though he escaped unhurt, his vehicle was burnt down.

“Investigation into the case is on going please.”