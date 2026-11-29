…rally behind Akume

Ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Benue State, hundreds of thousands of supporters and political stakeholders loyal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, have declared their readiness to support the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The stakeholders, who described Akume as a prominent political figure in Benue State and the North-Central geopolitical zone, said their decision to support Tinubu was informed by the president’s interventions in the state, opportunities created for Benue indigenes at the federal level, and the SGF’s role in attracting federal attention to the state.

They maintained that Akume’s political direction would continue to shape their choices, insisting that they were prepared to follow wherever he leads.

In a statement, the Convener and Director-General of the All North-Central Indigenes and Non-Indigenes for Asiwaju Re-election, Chief Ewie Aimienwauu, described Akume as a political leader whose experience, influence and understanding of the region’s dynamics place him in a strategic position to mobilise support for Tinubu.

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Aimienwauu said Akume was not merely a political figure but an institution whose experience, antecedents and understanding of the North-Central region’s political dynamics had continued to shape the political landscape of the North-Central region and Benue in particular.

He expressed confidence that Akume would translate his political influence into support for Tinubu, recalling that the former governor had maintained strong political connections across the state and beyond through his current position as SGF, his peace-making efforts, accessibility, inclusiveness, and selflessness, qualities that stand him out and continue to bring all sides of the political divide to support his mobilisation efforts for President Tinubu’s re-election.

“We have no doubt about his capacity to bring people together, reconcile political interests, and mobilise the grassroots. We are ready to follow wherever he leads because we believe in his leadership and his ability to deliver Benue for President Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

The convener noted that Akume’s eight-year tenure as governor of Benue State, from 1999 to 2007, was a period of rapid development and prosperity, which contributed significantly to his political standing.

Among the projects and interventions associated with his administration, he listed the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, the Greater Makurdi Water Scheme, feeder roads, colleges, industries, and free basic healthcare services.

Akume subsequently represented Benue North-West in the Senate, where he served as Senate Minority Leader before becoming Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and later Secretary of the Government of the Federation.

His supporters also cited his continued interest in education and human capital development as evidence of his commitment to the development of the state.

The statement further recalled Akume’s facilitation of the renovation and upgrading of LGEA Primary School, Wannune, in Tarka Local Government Area, through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The intervention reportedly included the renovation of school buildings and the provision of a fully equipped Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory. A scholarship scheme was also announced for pupils of the school.

Aimienwauu said the intervention demonstrated the importance of leadership that maintains a strong connection with the grassroots, describing such engagement as one of Akume’s political strengths.

“A leader must be judged not only by the office he occupies but also by the impact he makes on the lives of the people. Senator George Akume has continued to demonstrate concern for the development of Benue people, particularly in education and other areas that directly affect their wellbeing,” he said.

On the Tinubu administration, the convener highlighted several federal infrastructure projects in Benue, including the ongoing Buruku-Logo Bridge, the Wurukum Overhead Bridge in Makurdi, the 22-kilometre Makurdi-Gboko Road and the rehabilitation of the Buruku-Gboko water treatment plants at Ameladu Headworks.

He also referenced the Gboko underpass and interchange, noting that the projects, inspected during the presidential media team’s infrastructure tour in August 2026, were expected to improve connectivity, facilitate commercial activities and ease transportation challenges across the state.

Beyond infrastructure, Aimienwauu cited federal government education interventions, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), as opportunities for young Nigerians from financially disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue tertiary education.

He noted that the long list of federal appointments of indigenes in the region, including Benue State, is a testament to the president’s demonstration of his inclusiveness in governance. Not to forget the great strides that have been made in containing and driving back insurgency and the farmer-herder crisis in the state.

He argued that such initiatives, alongside the administration’s infrastructure and economic reforms, and peace required sufficient time and consistent implementation to deliver their intended benefits to the people.

The convener expressed confidence that Akume’s political experience, peace-building nature, and established relationships would help bridge political differences and mobilise support for President Tinubu across Benue’s three senatorial districts.

“Our commitment is to work with Senator Akume and other stakeholders to ensure that every local government, ward, and community is reached. We are confident that he has the capacity to deliver Benue for President Tinubu. We are prepared to mobilise behind him to achieve that objective,” he said.