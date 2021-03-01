Benue school authority sends home females as familiar spirit attacks seven

The authority of Universal Basic Education (UBE), Junior Secondary School, Nyiman layout, Makurdi, Benue State on Monday sent home female students of the school after a familiar spirit possessed seven of the girls.

The familiar spirit is called “iyor genen” by the Tiv people in Benue State.

The attack, according to the headteacher of the school, Catherine Ahom affected four students last Friday and three others yesterday, which prompted the school authority to send all the female students home.

The headteacher who declined further details referred the Nigerian Tribune to the Education Secretary of the local government.

Meanwhile, the Education Secretary, Makurdi Local Government Area Education Authority (LGEA), Patrick Aese told our correspondent that the attack is popular among a section of Tiv people in Benue State.

While allaying the fear of people of the state, Aese said the attack was “not contagious neither is it transferable.”

He said that the attack had been with a section of Tiv people for a long time, saying, “our forefathers inherited it from their fathers and it has been with us.

“If it were to be in the village that it happened, they have particular herbs they will administer and within an hour they will come back to normal.”

Aese said that the affected people were “allergic” to certain shades of colours, during such feats, thus making them react.

“It is most common during burial and in most cases while whistling or making noise. Some colours like red trigger it among the affected people and when attacked, the affected people will be running and manifesting uncommon strength,” Aese said.

