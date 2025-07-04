Benue residents protest arrest of youths

Residents of Agan (mostly women), in North Bank, a suburb of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Friday took to the streets in protest, decrying what they described as arbitrary arrests of their children by security operatives.

The protesters accused security agencies of arresting innocent youths in the community and called on the authorities to focus on apprehending armed Fulani herdsmen who have been attacking them.

One of the protesters, who gave her name as Nguyan, said there had been indiscriminate arrests of youths in the area in recent times.

According to her, “Many of our children had been arrested in the past few days, security men would just swooped on this community arresting our youths.”

But in a swift response, the police in the state advised people against any protest, which it said was capable of distracting its ‘clearing operations’ ongoing across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the State Command, DSP Udeme Edet, called on members of the public to provide the command with useful information that would help in its operation.

According to the statement issued by the PPRO on Friday, “The Benue State Police command is currently carrying out operations across the state to clampdown on criminals and ensure the safety of lives and property.

“These operations are gradually yielding results as evident in the arrest of suspects and destruction of criminal hideouts around Apa, Guma, Gwer-west, Sankera axis, and other areas.

“As part of support for operatives in the field, members of the public are requested to avail the police with useful information rather than distract the police ongoing focused clearance operations with any form of protest.

“Assembling people for protests at this time is distracting the police from engaging criminals as logistic attention will shift to protection of protesters, thereby creating room for criminality to continue thriving. Also, such assembly could be hijacked by hoodlums to pepertuate mayhem.”

Edet said the command was in the last phase of the exercise and expressed the command’s commitment to the clearance operation, which she said would create lasting peace in the state.

She further stated that the ongoing operations were being conducted in synergy with all sister security agencies in the state, with the support of the State Government and other security stakeholders within and outside the state.

The PPRO, however, warned members of the public to desist from assembling themselves to join any form of protest that is capable of endangering lives and causing unnecessary distractions to the ongoing operations.

“The good people of Benue State are encouraged to support all police operations in their communities as security is everybody’s responsibility,” the statement concluded.

