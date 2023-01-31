Benue Police allays fear as APC group raises alarm of planned disruption of rerun primary

As the All Progressive Congress in Benue State set for its ordered rerun primary scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the party in the state has raised the alarm of some disgruntled elements planning to disrupt the process.

In a statement issued by Amande Msughter Solomon and Tofi Simon Ternenge, convener and State director of Alia Media Volunteers respectively accused a group “Benue Youth Forum of allegedly disseminating fake news to deceive the people to have a misconception about the planned rerun primary.

But in a swift response, the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas has stated that there is going to be adequate security in all the affected local government areas where the rerun is taking place.

“There is no cause for alarm, we have made adequate security in all the areas so that there will not be a breach of peace”, Abbas assured.

While reacting to a statement issued by BYF which accused APC of respecting the court to conduct a rerun primary.

The Benue Youth Forum had accused the party of not waiting for the verdict of the supreme court instead of conducting the rerun primary.

“As it stands, the APC is warming up to again, flout the electoral act and other extant laws of the country. This is because the election is less than 60 days away and the planned rerun which is in itself another illegality is coming barely a week after the appeal court ruling which is now been further appealed to the Supreme Court, the forum said in its earlier statement.

But the Alia Media Volunteers described the statement as an ‘evil plan of the PDP-led government in Benue state in which we are reliably informed that they have recruited miscreants, semi-illiterates, mercenaries and paid thugs to cause chaos in the state during the APC governorship rerun primaries part of which is the media stunt by Benue Youth Forum to raise unnecessary alarm, which leaders of the sponsored groups are known faces around Benue state government house, with unflinching allegiance to the Governor.

“As Benue citizens, we have considered it paramount at this point to conscientize the minds of Benue people and Nigerians to this ugly development and evil plans of the PDP- supposed sponsored groups and their cronies which is capable of causing disharmony and needless crisis in Benue state.

It is worth noting that, Benue PDP has featured one of the worst candidates in the history of democracy the world over as such they are afraid of going into the general elections with a formidable and strong contender in the person of Fr. Hyacinth Alia of APC who is avast with the problems of the State.





The group explained that APC is a law-abiding reason it said made it to comply with the court order by agreeing to conduct a rerun governorship primaries as ordered by the court.

“It is on record that the APC has also in the past complied with even unpopular orders by the state and local governments which were targeted at them without complaining so there is no basis for anyone or sponsored groups by the PDP to point hands at the APC or try to paint the party in a bad light.

The group called on security agencies and APC stakeholders, the State exco, and the National working committee to be on alert to avert the evil plans of those it described as disgruntled elements that are bent to disrupt the rerun primary.

