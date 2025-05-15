Benue: Plan International distributes relief materials, cash to over 1,550 IDPs

At least 1,550 displaced persons in Sankera axis of Benue State were given relief materials by a global humanitarian organization known as ‘Plan International’.

A total of 650 households also received N75,000 per household totalling N48.75 million.

Recall that the Sankera axis few weeks ago witnessed coordinated attacks by suspected armed herders leading to death of over 80 people and several people displaced.

The Project Manager of Plan International, Maiduguri office, Lilian Sunday who distributed the materials on Thursday at the Katsina-Ala Local Government Secretariat said that the exercise targeted vulnerable communities affected by the recent crisis in the area.

Items distributed included kettles, blankets, pots, soap, jerry cans, and mats under the non-food category, while the dignity kits comprised sanitary pads, wrappers, towels, slippers, torches, and underwear.

The Project Manager revealed that 400 young women and girls received dignity kits, 600 individuals benefited from non-food items, while 650 households received a cash transfer of N75,000 each.

According to her, the intervention was carried out in collaboration with Start Fund—Plan International’s funding partner—and ActionAid, as part of efforts to support displaced persons regardless of their origin.

According to her, “It does not matter whether you are an indigene of Katsina-Ala or not; once we identify you as a displaced person, you are entitled to the assistance.

“This is a 45-day project, and due to safety concerns, we could only operate within Katsina-Ala.”

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Council, Hon. Justine Shaku who commended the Plan International for the huge support lamented the insecurity that had plagued the area for over a decade, resulting in mass displacement.

He said, “Katsina-Ala used to be the gateway to Benue’s food basket. We are a peaceful and dignified people, but the crisis has deeply affected us. I’m grateful to Plan International for coming to our aid.

The chairman praised recent efforts by the state and federal governments to restore peace, noting that out of the 12 council wards previously under siege, seven have now been reclaimed.

He said, “We appreciate the Governor for supporting security agencies, and we thank the President for deploying Mobile Police to assist. With the collaboration of the state-backed Anyam Nyor and the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala, we are hopeful that full peace will soon be restored.