Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Friday said it is going to challenge the results of the last Saturday election at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal.

Acting Chairman of the party in the State, Isaac Teryila dropped this hint at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Makurdi.

Teryila said that the party would challenge the results of some local government areas due to what he described as breaches of extant laws.

Though, the acting chairman declined to mention the local government areas where the party plans to challenge the results.

The acting chairman said, “PDP in Benue State rejects the outcome of both the Presidential and National Assembly elections held in certain local government areas of Benue State on 25th February, 2023, for the reason of the breaches of law cited above.

“Our great party calls for the cancellation of the results returned from those local government areas and has duly forwarded a Letter of Protest to INEC to that effect.

“We have equally mandated our Legal Department to approach the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal both sitting in Makurdi to challenge the results of the elections in those local government areas as returned and announced by INEC.

It will be recalled that PDP in the State was divided prior to the election, while the State Governor, Samuel Ortom directed his supporters to vote’ the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, the three Senators in the State; Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro as well as the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu called on the people to of the state to discountenance the governor’s directive but to vote for the party and it’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.