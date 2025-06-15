Benue monarch lauds emergence of new President-General of Idoma nation

The Och’Idoma, the fifth, Agaba Idu, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji has commended the emergence of Prof Yakubu Aboki Ochefu of Ochetoha, the president-general of the Idoma Nation.

The Royal Majesty gave the commendation at his Palace in Otukpo when he received the Ochetoha K’Idoma top officials, led by Professor Yakubu Aboki Ochefu.

The visit, which marks the formal engagement of the Forum’s new National Executive Council with the traditional institution, sought the prayers and support of the royal fathers in the discharge of his responsibilities.

It was a symbolic homecoming and an institutional recommitment to mutual respect, unity, and shared responsibility between the royal stool and the socio-cultural custodian of Idoma identity.

In his royal address, His Royal Majesty made clear the role of the throne as the moral compass and custodian of legitimacy for all bodies acting in the name of the Idoma Nation.

He declared with conviction, “The throne is not in competition with Ochetoha K’Idoma. It is your root, and every tree that forgets its root cannot grow.”

He urged the leadership of the Forum to stay focused on the sacred mission of safeguarding Idoma values, enhancing development, and speaking for the voiceless in these uncertain times.

“You are the collective conscience of our people, when you speak, let your words carry both wisdom and the weight of history, go and succeed with my blessing,” the monarch said, offering prayers and encouragement.

Earlier, the President-General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, Professor Ochefu, who was accompanied by the Forum’s Secretary-General Chief Dr. Paul Edeh, and members of the National Executive Council, extended deep gratitude to His Royal Majesty for his fatherly reception and insightful counsel.

He assured the royal father that under his stewardship, the Forum would not only maintain its foundational principles but also scale new heights of institutional effectiveness.

Stressing that “the forum has five thematic focus areas which includes unity of purpose among Idoma people at home and in the diaspora, cultural preservation in the face of modern erosion, policy advocacy on security and infrastructure, youth development through education and innovation, and coordinated engagement with government and private actors for economic revitalization”.

“Our customs must not erode in the face of modernity,” Ochefu said.

“We will safeguard our heritage while equipping our youth for the future. With your guidance, we shall anchor our agenda on respect, renewal, and relevance.”

Prof. Yakubu pledged to maintain a steady consultative relationship with the Palace, recognising the throne as a source of wisdom, stability, and historical continuity.

Similarly , the Forum’s National leadership met with the elected Chairmen of Local Government Councils in Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C), signaling a renewed commitment to building a secure and forward-looking homeland.

Present at the high-level engagement were the Chairmen of Agatu, Apa, Ogbadibo, Okpokwu, and Otukpo LGAs. Representing other Council Chairmen, they brought voices from across the zone into what many described as a long-overdue dialogue on the future of the Idoma people.

Professor Ochefu, while addressing the gathering, underscored the historical context and urgency of unity.

He stressed that the socio-economic aspirations of the Idoma Nation must be anchored in deliberate planning, educational empowerment, and collective effort.

Drawing attention to underutilised development assets such as the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO), Otobi Dam, and the strategic Oju Road corridor, he called for joint advocacy to make these assets engines of growth.