Benue Medical Association advises members to protect self against COVID-19

Following the rise in the number of medical doctors that were affected by COVID-19, doctors in Benue State have taken proactive steps to protect themselves against contracting the dreaded disease.

Part of the measures is the procurement of 50 Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, 50 boots, 10 body bags and facemasks to be distributed to medical doctors.

Benue State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Joseph Ngbea disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi.

Dr Ngbea said that the association had advised its members not to attend to patients without adequate protection.

According to him, “we are working closely with the state government in the fight against the virus and presently we have ordered for over 50 PPE, 50 booths, 10 body bags and face marks which will soon arrive for onward distribution to doctors.