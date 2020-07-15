Benue Medical Association advises members to protect self against COVID-19

Part of the measures is the procurement of 50 Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, 50 boots, 10 body bags and facemasks to be distributed to medical doctors.
Benue State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Joseph Ngbea disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi.
Dr Ngbea said that the association had advised its members not to attend to patients without adequate protection.
According to him, “we are working closely with the state government in the fight against the virus and presently we have ordered for over 50 PPE, 50 booths, 10 body bags and face marks which will soon arrive for onward distribution to doctors.
ALSO READ: Amotekun commences training for 500 recruits in Ondo
“So when I get the items I will go round to distribute to every highpoint of contact so that our doctors can cover themselves adequately.”
The State NMA chairman commended the state government for giving priority attention to the welfare of medical personnel, adding that already, the government had commenced payment of hazard allowance to his members
“The alert has started coming in and many health workers have collected theirs though, some thought they would be paid three months arrears at once. But we will be patient because the government has started paying so it means that there is goodwill.
“We know that the government alone cannot do everything but we will continue to dialogue and encourage the government to do more. So I am very sure that in no distant time everyone will be paid.
” Health workers should be patient, it is our oath to take care of patients. Our patients are our first responsibility and our government should also do its bit which they have started,” Dr Ngbea said.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.