Benue massacre, direct manifestation of state failure — Okei-Odumakin

President, Centre for Change (CfC), Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has condemned last weekend’s massacre of citizens in Yelwata and Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, expressing the belief that the government’s inability to deal with what she termed “looming anarchy” signals a direct manifestation of state failure.

Okei-Odumakin expressed this concern on Tuesday in a release, titled: ‘Benue Carnage: This Genocide Must Be Halted’, copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying that it was outrageous that the terrorists and savages responsible for the Benue massacre could invade sleeping communities in the middle of the night, slaughter hundreds of people in cold blood and proceed to raze their houses.

The rights activist insisted that the blood-chilling spectacle unfolding in the state was an indictment on the Nigerian military and other security agencies in the country, based on the fact that the crisis in the area and other neighbouring states had lingered for far too long.

Okei-Odumakin, therefore, called on the Federal and state governments to fish out the perpetrators of heinous crime and bring them to book, warning that this was not the time for politicking.

According to her, doing otherwise could have the tendency to trivialise the gravity of the current situation and inundate people’s consciousness with inanities which would eventually deflect their focus from the primary objective of halting this horrifying saga.

Okei-Odumakin, while urging government at all levels to find a permanent solution to what she described as this orgy of violence that had gripped Benue State and the nation at large in recent years, pointed out that the position of the organization headed by her on the sad development was anchored on the fact that the first responsibility of any government remained the security and welfare of the people.

The CfC president commiserated with the government and people of Benue State over last weekend’s massacre of citizens, calling on people of the state to rise to the occasion by assisting the relevant security agencies in whatever way they could “in order to defeat these criminals and agents of darkness.”

“Finally, we commiserate with the government and people of Benue State over the tragic event of last weekend,” she concluded.

