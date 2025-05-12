Benue LG imposes curfew amid escalating insecurity

As insecurity escalates in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue, the council Chairman, Victor Ormin, has imposed a curfew within the geographical territory of the local government.

According to the chairman, who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, people coming and going out of the local government have been asked to do so not beyond 6:30 pm every day.

Ormin said that the decision was a result of heightened tension in the local government due to incessant attacks occasioned by loss of lives and property.

He, however, stated that the situation would be reviewed as security in the area improves.

The chairman added that two people were killed on Monday morning by suspected armed herders.

According to him, “Due to escalating insecurity in Gwer West LGA territory, I have directed that people coming into Gwer West LGA and those going out to other places are to do so within the stipulated time of 6:30 pm.

“For instance, today, two people were killed along Makurdi/Naka road, and their motorcycle was burnt down.

“Some people passed through our territory without knowing there is problem but now we have come out publicly and warn them. But if they insist, let it not be that we did not give warning.”

