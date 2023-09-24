Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs Lami Danladi has hinted her readiness to initiate a bill in the state assembly to cater for children of fallen heroes.

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, the female deputy speaker decried the manner Nigerian society deprives the immediate families of our fallen heroes and submitted that they too have life to live.

She promised that the bill would also cater for less privileged in the society as well as children and wives of the fallen heroes.

“Am trying to see how I will initiate a bill in the house that will focus on the less privilege children, particularly, female ones who have to abandon their education due to no problem of theirs.

“Another segment of people the bill will be focusing are children and wives of our fallen heroes, I mean children of our gallant soldiers who have to pay the price to keep others safe, the same in the police and vigilante group.

“Most these heroes lost their lives in active service to protect lives of others, yet, there children are not been taken care of, we have to do something to make their children have hope,” Mrs Danladi said.

She applauded the state governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia for restoring peace at the troubled Agila and Ezza communities of Benue and Ebonyi States respectively.

While speaking on her victory at the tribunal, the deputy speaker described her victory as victory for the people of her constituency.

