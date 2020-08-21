Benue Lawmaker, one other remanded in prison for alleged robbery, abduction

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi presided over by Isaac Ajim has ordered that a serving member of Benue State House of Assembly, Jonathan Agbidyeh and one Denen Zuamo be remanded in prison for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction.

Agbidyeh represents Katsina Alla West State Constituency in Benue State House of Assembly under the platform of All Progressive Congress.

When the case was mentioned on Friday, the Police Prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM with other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives was snatched at gunpoint along Katsina-ala – Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state.

Ogbole who said that a staff of Apin Public Health Initiative was later released noted that during Police investigation, Hon. Agbidye and Mr Zuamo of Katsina-Ala township were arrested with the said vehicle which had been re-registered as MKD-992-AD in Makurdi, Benue State.

The Prosecution Officer said that further investigation by the police revealed that Hon. Agbidye, Zuamo and others now at large who belong to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ conspired and snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of Apin Public Health Initiatives.

Ogbole said the accused persons committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) A and B and section 6(b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms(Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

Ogbole further told the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another date to enable the police to complete their investigation.

Though, counsel to the accused persons, Barrister Terhemen Oscar Aorabe did not oppose but applied for another date and informed the court that he will formally file an application for the bail of his client on another date.

The trial Magistrate, adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, for further mention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…Benue Lawmaker Benue Lawmaker

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…Benue Lawmaker Benue Lawmaker

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…Benue Lawmaker Benue Lawmaker