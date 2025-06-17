Benue killings: We’re tired of mourning, Senate declares

The 10th Senate has expressed frustration over the frequent observance of minute silences and condolence visits, prompted by the incessant loss of innocent lives to murderous terror groups.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, made the remarks on Tuesday during a session with journalists.

He was reacting to the recent killings in Benue State over the weekend, allegedly carried out by bandits in the North Central region.

Adaramodu, who hinted that the leadership of the Senate would accompany President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Benue on Wednesday, reiterated the National Assembly’s concern over the alarming security situation across the country. He noted that this concern informed its decision to convene a national security summit.

He said: “The tragic incident in Benue is very unfortunate. We sympathise with the victims and their families. The Senate, in collaboration with the Executive, will visit Benue tomorrow with a delegation of Senators to commiserate.

“More importantly, we are organizing a national security summit — not just for the military, but for Civil Society Organizations, the media, women, youth, and other critical stakeholders — because enough is enough. We cannot keep going from Plateau to Benue, paying condolence visits.

“We are tired of mourning. The time has come to act. Security is local — and locals must be part of the solution. With Mr. President’s support, the Senate and the House have appropriated adequate funds to support the military and security agencies. Together with traditional rulers and communities, we must put a stop to this bloodshed.

“Tomorrow’s visit to Benue will signal that the government is serious — both the legislature and the executive. When we hold the national security summit, we hope to uncover hidden problems and find lasting solutions to the killings of innocent Nigerians — not just in Benue or Plateau, but across the country.”

The Senator representing Ekiti South also justified the executive session adopted by the Red Chamber in backing the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“There was a communication from Mr. President on June 12 — it was read, and we followed due procedure. When it comes to sensitive issues like security, our Standing Orders mandate that such matters be debated in closed-door sessions — specifically Rules 131, 132, and 134. Once a decision is reached in a closed session, it cannot be reopened in plenary.

“Everyone is now a lawmaker, a lawyer, a coach — questioning what they don’t understand. But the rules are clear. During the closed session, we debated for three to four hours. Once an agreement is reached, it is final.

“The presiding officer then returns to plenary and puts the question: ‘Do we affirm what was agreed upon in the closed session?’ Everyone said ‘Yes.’ No one said ‘No.’ That’s where it ends.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE