Benue killings: We can’t continue to be silent — JNI

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of its President-General, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar of Sokoto has revealed that the continued silence on the killings in Benue State will not augur well for our wellbeing as a nation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary General of JNI, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu and issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

The statement said the Sultan of Sokoto, is deeply pained and genuinely disturbed by the renewed spate of gruesome killings and bloodletting in parts of Benue State, where scores of innocent and defenseless citizens have been unjustly massacred.

“For how long would such senseless killings continue to occur on the Nigerian soil? Why has it remained so difficult to security agencies to preempt such catastrophic occurrences in our national lives?

Nonetheless, JNI unequivocally condemns the dastardly and barbaric act in its totality. It is inhumane, ungodly, and a complete betrayal of our common values as human beings. The sanctity of human life is sacrosanct and must not be toyed with. Allah, the Most High says “Whoever kills

a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had slain mankind entirely.” Qur’an 5:32.

“It is therefore unacceptable that in a supposedly democratic and civilised setting, human lives are exterminated with such impunity, without any deterrence and/or timely justice against the devilish actors.

While the JNI appreciates the efforts of security agencies, we are, however, constrained to express our displeasure at their often reactive posture. It has become a recurring pattern for security

operatives to arrive only after the damage has been done. Such act emboldens the perpetrators and dampens the morale of innocent citizens.

“Security must be intelligence-driven, proactive, and prompt if we are to avert future recurrences, which is invariably becoming normalised.

“We call on all relevant stakeholders – government at all levels, religious bodies, civil society organisations, and community leaders, to come together in synergy and sincerity to end this repeated avoidable carnage. Enough is enough.

“Our collective silence or indifference may only serve to embolden the enemies of peace and national unity in Nigeria. JNI prays to Almighty Allah to console the victims’ families, and restore lasting peace and tranquillity in Benue State and the entire country.

“We also pray for global peace, justice, and security; for without peace, development is but a mirage.

As we mourn with Benue state, let this serve as a moment of national reflection. Let us shun divisive narratives and rise as one humanity to say “No More” to senseless killings, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or political inclination!

“Human life remains sacred and MUST be treated as such, as we have repeatedly stated. We also commiserate with the government and the good people of Benue State over the monumental tragedy.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE