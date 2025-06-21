Benue killings: Taraba Bishop seeks FG’s action, not condolences

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Charles Hammawa, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against the killers of over 100 people in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a press statement issued to journalists on Saturday in Jalingo, Bishop Hammawa urged President Tinubu to match his visit to Benue with visible and decisive action, emphasizing that condolences and promises—no matter how sincere—are not enough.

The Bishop expressed deep displeasure that, despite repeated appeals and high-profile visits to the state, the Benue killings have continued unabated.

“It is disheartening that despite repeated appeals and high-profile visits to the state, the killings continue unabated. The people of Benue and indeed the entire Middle Belt are not merely statistics; they are fellow Nigerians deserving of protection, dignity, and peace.

“We appreciate the President’s recent condolence visit to Benue, but it is imperative that such visits be matched with visible and decisive action. Condolences and promises, no matter how sincere, are not enough.

“What is urgently required is a comprehensive and sustained strategy that will bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice and restore lasting peace to the affected communities.

“As a Church, we call on the Federal Government, the security agencies, and all relevant authorities to act with courage, compassion, and a commitment to justice. The state must not abdicate its responsibility. The culture of impunity must end. Those who have committed crimes against humanity must be held accountable, irrespective of their identity, ethnicity, or affiliation,” the Bishop demanded.

On behalf of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, Bishop Hammawa expressed deep sorrow and grave concern over the violent attacks in Benue State—particularly the heart-wrenching massacre in Yelwata and surrounding communities—where innocent lives, many of them defenceless women, children, and the elderly, were brutally cut short.

“In this painful moment, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Benue State. We offer our heartfelt prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed, healing for the wounded, and divine comfort for grieving families.

“As a Church and as a people of faith, we cannot remain silent in the face of this persistent bloodshed. The Benue killings are not only inhumane but constitute a gross violation of the sanctity of human life, which we are all called to uphold.

“We urge religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders to rise above division and join hands in promoting peace and truth in our communities and across the country. May the God of justice and peace arise for His people,” the Bishop of Jalingo Diocese concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE