Benue killings: Our people may be forced to defend themselves, David Mark tells FG

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has once again expressed deep concern over the continued and escalating killings of citizens in Benue State.

He warned that the situation may compel residents to resort to self-help and defend themselves if the government continues to fail in its fundamental duty of protecting lives and property.

A statement signed by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, was issued on the heels of the killings of over 200 citizens in the North Central state over the weekend.

Senator Mark decried the deteriorating security situation in Benue, which has led to the loss of hundreds of lives and widespread destruction of property. He described the killings as “senseless, tragic, and unacceptable.”

He emphasized that the primary responsibility of any government is the welfare and security of its citizens. According to him, any deviation from this mandate constitutes a gross disservice to the people.

“This is the unfortunate reality the Benue people are confronted with. Government must rise to its responsibility, or risk leaving the people with no option but to defend themselves,” he said.

Senator Mark urged the Federal Government to fulfil its constitutional obligation to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians.

He also called on the state government, under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, to intensify its efforts in ensuring the safety of the people.

In addition, the former Senate President appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies in identifying and apprehending those behind these heinous crimes.

To the people of Benue, Senator Mark offered a message of solidarity and resilience. “This is a trying moment for our people,” he said. “We must unite, mobilize, and speak with one voice against the invaders. We must refuse to bow to fear.”

Despite the ongoing provocations, he urged the people to remain law-abiding, stay united, and uphold the enduring spirit of being their brother’s keeper.

